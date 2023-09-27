GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Activision Blizzard’s King division is celebrating 20 years of Candy Crush Saga with the launch of its 15,000th level for the match-3 game.

The company said that Candy Crush Saga has reached $20 billion in revenue and five billion downloads to date. That is the equivalent of a wrecking ball swinging through the video game industry.

Headquartered in London, England and Stockholm, Sweden with offices across the globe, King’s games, including Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga and Farm Heroes Saga, continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

King continues to be a cultural phenomenon. With more than 200 million monthly active players King’s games resonate with players around the world. Its portfolio of mobile games bring players of all ages and backgrounds together to play.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 24-25. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

Having been the top-grossing game franchise in the U.S. app stores for six years in a row, the Candy Crush franchise also has delivered more than $20 billion in revenue life to date and achieved over five billion downloads life to date. Continued investments in major brand partnerships have enabled King and Candy Crush to stay at the heart of pop culture.

Designed to be played in short bursts, Candy Crush Saga players have collectively completed more than five trillion levels. A quick fun fact: if you were to add the distance of all the swipes completed in Candy Crush Saga over the last five years, you’d almost travel around the world seven times over!

The success stretches beyond solo gameplay too. In 2023, Candy Crush Saga hosted a momentous All Stars tournament, revealing a $250,000 prize pot and limited edition rings from iconic celebrity Jeweler, Icebox. With more than 300 billion candies collected across the tournament, Candy Crush Saga crowned its ultimate All Stars champion following a live final at King HQ in London.

Continuing to deliver strong content for players

As King looks to the next 20 years, its focus remains on its players and bringing to life its mission of Making the World Playful.

Understanding that players crave new challenges and engaging, fresh content, King continues to harness the innovation and creativity of its team to develop exciting new adventures and experiences for its dedicated community of gamers.

For the iconic game Candy Crush Saga, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, King will soon be releasing Level 15,000 – a landmark moment. In the spirit of King culture and tradition the newest designers on the team get the honor of designing the milestone level.

Embracing the potential of new technologies

The future of mobile gaming will also be influenced by AI, with huge opportunities for this technology to enhance the way King’s games are developed and interacted with over the coming years. King is focused on harnessing these new technologies and exploring their capabilities to improve player experience, helping to make game design and gameplay more compelling, responsive and adaptive. For example, by optimising understanding of players’ interactions with our games and live game operations, AI can help our teams enhance the player experience by enabling highly relevant content and options for players.

Building a diverse culture that drives creativity

A key element of King’s success for the past 20 years has been its culture – the company prides itself on continually striving to create a caring and inclusive Kingdom where everyone can show up as their authentic selves. In recognition of this, King was acknowledged by both Newsweek and the Sunday Times in 2023, being placed among Newsweek’s Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® and securing a place on The Sunday Times list of Best Places to Work in the UK.

Tjodolf Sommestad, President of King, said: “Reaching our 20th anniversary is a mark of the incredible passion and dedication of the entire King team to our mission of making the world playful. As we turn our attention to the future we’ll continue to strive to make our games the best they can possibly be and give players more of what they want. With a history of success and a bright future ahead, King looks forward to delivering many more years of fun gameplay and memorable moments for our players.”

—- ENDS —-

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with a 20-year history of delivering some of the world’s most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush has been the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores for the last six years, and King’s games are being played by 238 million monthly active users as of Q2 2023.

King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn, @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

Notes to Editors:

For further information, please contact:

King@teneo.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves King’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the features and functionality of King’s games and the potential impact of AI on King’s games, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause King’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to King and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither King nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of King or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2023 King.com Ltd. King, the King crown logo, Candy Crush, Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, the Tiffi character, Candy Crush Saga and related marks are trademarks of King.com Ltd and/or related entities.

king candy crush

SUMMARY KEYWORDS

game, players, levels, years, ai, candy, people, barbie, partnerships, company, working, improve, candy crush, experience, improvement, part, guess, bit, play, interesting

SPEAKERS

Speaker 5 (78%),

Speaker 4 (11%),

Speaker 2 (7%),

Speaker 3 (3%),

Speaker 1 (<1%)

I’m here with Todd green,

the general manager of Candy Crush, calling you from London, New York on the line.

Hi, nice to see you. I’m going to be on just to listen in and take any notes to help with follow up on any data you need are any next steps, but really excited to have you and have you with this chat with Todd, and the UI to cover some of the exciting happenings that Candy Crush, including, you know, getting into culture and how we’re evolving the brand for today. So I’ll kick it over to you for any questions for those follow ups.

Okay, great. Thank you. Yeah. Hey, hey, Todd, what’s some of your, I guess, background then? On the candy Grisha brand?

Sure, yeah, I joined King 11 years ago, almost. And we’re a much smaller company. Back then. Around the time that candy launched on mobile. And I started out in the London studio, a lot to gain or to farm heroes saga, among others. And then I’ve been working most of the last few years on on Candy Crush Saga, and more recently on Candy Crush soda saga as well.

Okay. And then I guess, what were some of the biggest see beats for you guys over that time that you were involved in?

Sure. Well, I mean, we have a big team. And, and so it’s a sort of shared adventure. But we there’s a couple of examples. So one was probably a long time ago, actually, when I first started working on the game in 2015. I think that that time we our expectation, as with most others in King in in the industry was the mobile app might look a bit like console and PC, the you know, the way to win was to launch a new game, then it would come downloads the next new game, and so on, and so on and so on. And one of the early bets that we we took was, what would happen if we assume the candy would be a good big game for a very long time? What would we do differently? Well, if mobile is different to PC and console, and so from right back, then we started doing a lot more long term investment, investing in the architecture, investing in the organization investing in thinking like longer term, what happens down the line and trying to build systems into the game, that we believe we’d be able to spend many months, even years improving. And then combining that with a sort of belief that, well, if we make the game a bit better every day, and make the organization a bit better every day, then if we write that this is a long term thing, the game is going to be really fantastic and years to come sort of compounding effect. So that’s probably the biggest kind of mindset change that I’ve been involved in. And then we’ve had a few of the things which are more visible from outside. So we started with 2017, we really made a push into doing activity outside the game. We did a TV show and a bunch of partnerships back there. And we’ve kind of come back around, I guess, in the last year or so we’ve been doing more than the last few years, we’ve been doing more and more of those partnerships, trying to introduce bigger particle innovations into the game, like all sorts. And if you add those two things together, long term incremental improvement with these bigger kind of jumps and attempts to live outside the app, that’s a sort of simple way of telling the story of where we are now.

I do some numbers that kind of illustrate some of the growth that’s happened over that time since say, 2015 or so or anything come to mind or

what we’ve said publicly, we we’ve been public company that whole time, the public company that whole time. What we what we’ve announced,

yeah, I mean, I just do sort of wonder about, like, why it’s why it’s so strong, like why, why it’s had such a long life to it. And, you know, sort of the brand itself is has lasted or been resilient

to the sort of 3000 Dots, three observations, or three observation, I guess, I mean, as part of the differentiators, I think it’s sort of nested in the first answer I gave you that. We’ve been working on the scanner for a long time. And really, with the mindset that we have a long term responsibility and hopefully a long term relationship with players. And, and the, you know, the benefits of improvement over time will compound. So you know, one, one thing is simply that we have been working on this game for 11 years now, broadly speaking, making it better every every day, and every week and every month. And that makes for a game that gets better over time. The second thing, I guess is that I mean, it’s small and personally, I think the core game is just fantastic. You’ve got this very simple set of elements. You can mix them together in many different ways. It’s simple to play, but there’s tremendous depth. We’re just announcing now in In two days, we’re releasing the 15,000 level, in the game 15,000 unique levels, who never imagined that we get there by recombining and adding a few new elements to the mix. And we can make that core game really great. And then the third thing, I think, you know, we have been on the, on the front foot, a lot of firsts doing TV advertising, for example, back in 2017. Now doing a lot of partnerships, bringing the Source Plus one forward that, you know, I think a lot of other companies might have a hard time to do, or maybe there’s a slowing of it behind. So some combination there of longevity, consistent improvement, finding and exploring the depth, the hides beneath the simple core. And then the third is bringing these more significant innovations to play us to keep it sort of interesting and fresh, even.

In terms of growth and opportunity, we have a press release that we’ll share with you, Fargo that’s going out Wednesday, basically, we have a lot of really cool gee whiz stats to exemplify the power and strength of the Candy Crush franchise. For example, you seen an earnings report franchise has been on the top of the US App charts for the last six years 24 quarters, and our lifetime revenue for Candy Crush franchise is $20 billion. So and that’s only representative of some of the players, you know, not everybody pays to play right to fit and play games. So we know from our from the data that we look at that our candy crush, players have done more than what is it some crazy thing like 5 trillion levels? We have so many, collectively so. So there’s a there’s certainly like you’re saying a lot of longevity and staying power. But we will definitely continue to attract players who are actively engaged with the Candy Crush franchise since the beginning. level are you on?

Level like seven 1739. This morning? Well, I’m just not very good at it. I think that’s true. I played a lot. I’ve been playing it every day for years, with relatively slow progress, unfortunately.

So how many levels are available?

Yeah, so this this week, we’re releasing number 15,000. Also, for us, and big milestone, we’ve got a lot of players at the very end of the game. And so we were going to do two things really with that. The first is, of course, we you know, we keep adding new levels to the game every week. We’ll do that here too. But when we have these milestone levels, 1000s and 1000 levels, what we have started to do is to try to bring them forward, bring them to everybody in the game. So I actually worked on the game back in 2015 16, when we when we released level 2000s. And that felt like an infinite game. And we made a big deal out of it, I think we actually had 2000 cupcakes, making this kind of rainbow rose, that 10 Cupcakes each got more doubt. But we’re doing a big kind of suite of events here. So every player in the game will be able to play that 15,000 It’ll show up in a special time limited events for them against the chance to play. We’re doing some kind of editorial content there too, we’re going to have special editions of some of our regular features, we’re going to have some new stuff showing up that players can interact with, you know, to kind of join in the celebration as it were. Because each of those, each of those milestone levels, if we would only serve the players who were at the very end of the game, then the vast majority of people don’t see it. I think it’s a bit like a birthday or a new year. It makes it makes many of our players to who longstanding players have actually got this kind of long standing relationship with the game and this is a kind of like a birthday for us birthday party, we invite people along. So I hope it’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna show up in the game starting this week over the next few weeks.

And then for for AI, I think I remember that you guys were you know, like testing a lot of levels using AI. Is that still happening? And is that the way you guys can make use of AI or can you also make use of AI in creating levels now?

Yeah, so we’ve been we’ve been using AI in in working with the levels for some time, actually. I mean, it’s got a big kick forward. We’ve made it what turned out to be a very well timed acquisition of a company named Hal Tyrion is based in Stockholm near our office there concluded last year, and that brought in another 50 AI and machine learning specialists Since the company, so that’s really given us a big leap forward even before the new new models have been released. So what do we do there? Well, if we talk about levels, specifically, we were in, we’re always engaged in this kind of very tricky process of figuring out what really good level looks like and how to balance those 15,000 levels for a very wide range of different players. So what we’re able to do with AI is we sort of add it to our pre existing toolkit to try and make great levels. What we’ve always had is, well, lots of data from people who’ve been through our levels before, we also talked to players all the time to try to understand why you got a bit stuck there. Tell me a bit more about that. What was was it something you didn’t understand, we maybe we wouldn’t see that data. And then we’ll be able to use AI for in this context is to sort of model what we think a typical player might experience and what a range of different players might experience. And that’s really good for players because it means that we’re able to bring them a better optimizer improved version of the level sooner and more quickly, then the other way we use it is you can think about the game as this enormous system that we’re trying to manage. So it’s not, we’re talking mostly about new Levels Level 15 1000s new level. But that means there are another 15,000 levels that we released over the last 11 years, but they still have millions of players going through them. So the task of improving and optimizing and balancing and rebalancing that based on our latest knowledge, or based on what players are telling us is this gargantuan overwhelming task if we do it manually. So the other thing which AI is enabling us to do, probably more important in the long run actually, is not only to new levels, but actually to improve old levels, which is where the vast majority of the audience and set time.

And I think when you say it’s fair, that part of what we’re getting is to reduce those mundane tasks.

I think so there’s sort of rather like with the quantum, all data and to kind of hold on, we’ve got to hold hands, we’ve got to figure out what to do. So we’ve got tremendously experienced level designers who don’t get stuck in the way that I sometimes do. And they are able to, you know, listen to a player or look at a set of data and Intuit from that. Okay, I think we need to do a bit more a little bit less than that, we’ll just play the level, it feels a bit hard in this kind of in this kind of situation. So we’re able to kind of speed up the iteration time through which we’re able to use those pre existing tools to improve the levels.

And then, I guess, is there some sort of vision for for what this could become over time? I guess, sir, you know, especially with all the sort of improvements in the things like large language models, and

yeah, I think we’re, I mean, what we’re hoping for, I suppose. So maybe, we could probably reduce the amount of time that we spend on some of the repetitive manual tasks. So to give us an example, when I first joined the company, I was working in essentially a product analyst role, very fun job. Working on some of the games we made here in London, like lifelong errors, for example. And we’d have these kinds of every, every few weeks, we get together, and we looked at the whole big, big picture of the game. And what that tended to mean for me was upwards of 20 hours a week, mostly, mostly in the evenings, punching through data that I manually exported from our reporting tools at the time, and then I had to reformat it, plug it into my huge processing spreadsheets that would barely run on my computer, and then go through and try to interpret from that what was going on right the country, and so on, and so on. So I was talking to our new class of interns couple of weeks ago, describing this to them and saying somebody is quite likely to you and and spend 20 hours a week doing that, you can concentrate much more on the insights, the end bit, the last one or two hours, the most interesting and the most value generating part of that process. So I’m sure that we will be we already are today able to improve the experience for players. But that depends upon us also going through this loop of iteration and understanding that needs iteration. So there are different parts of that loop, both player facing bits, you know, can we optimize the live game? And then there’s the production part, how quickly can we optimize and improve or come up with new things? And then there’s the analysis and assessment and evaluation. I think all three of those is open to improvements. There’s a sort of at the beginning of quite an exciting period, I think where the core. Like I said before, we were building the whole business on our belief that we can improve the game over the long term, and that that will give us a sustainable and positive relationship with players. So the speed at which we iterate and improve the game is is an important factor in that. And so what I’m hoping is that AI will be able to help us improve the rate at which we improve the game.

Have you guys talked about how many people are on the team

it also varies the boundaries you could draw around the sea we could do in different ways.

Or maybe around just how many people are at Kangol together

2000 2000

there abouts, okay. All over the world. And then

you can imagine, you know, probably fairly typical division. So we have, broadly speaking two groups, there’s the group that’s working directly on games, then there’s the group, and then kind of sheds teams. And then within the games group, of course, we divided up three different products, and then the share teams, and then excellence in comms and finance, and so on. So I think it’s fairly difficult for a company of that size, I think one of the things I would say is that, again, if we go in reflectively, typically in 20 years it but if we go back to where we were 10 years ago, we were really scaling the company very fast. When I joined, it was only about 150 people. And so hundreds of interviews in the first couple of years, tried to higher up and tried to scale up and also keep, keep the games going ship new games, and also to kind of keep the company coherence, and whole and functioning. And one of the things which has been quite consistent from that phase 20 1314 Up to today, we’re very rigorous with hiring, and he can’t, and we we’ve been very specific about how do we find a broad group of people? How do we bring people in train them up, we had an alumni event in London, the other day, it’s amazing to see what people have gone on from keen to go to start new companies work in other places, but most fun part has been people coming back, we just re hired off dozen people into senior roles in Cali over the last year or so into other places and come back, still here, and they’re coming back, because they appreciate the way that we think and work and the opportunity with working on on our games provides versus sort of long term thinking about products and trying to get it we’re also building this organization, hopefully in the long term. And that starts to show up now when people start to come back to us.

And see, let’s first the kind of things that have sort of worked in terms of just other games, like Candy Crush, you know, soda is successful, but like, how do you look at whether, you know, like, just more franchises can be generated from the same kind of, I guess, you know, base that you have with with Candy Crush, and you know how to how have you looked at, you know, where to invest in terms of putting your your teams or your people on to brand new things?

I think I mean, we, you know, what we’re trying to do the whole time is figuring out how do we get great new experiences to players. And I think we had a fairly stereotypical approach. To do that for a long time where we, we felt that the only way to do that would be to launch new products, new apps into the, into the market, I think what we’ve realized is that latching there are two ways. Yes, we can do that. And we have a bunch of people moving away there. But we also can use the platform that we have to bring new experiences to players. So when we do partnerships with the Barbie or the Jonas Brothers through the summer, or when we do a big swollen global tournament, like all startups, we have this amazing reach of a pretty maze audience that we also need to serve with brand new experiences. And so I think we we try very hard now to use both of those channels, bring new experiences outside, it’s like all stars, it’s really amazing for us this year, and kind of really opened up a new way of playing the game. But we, I think, we probably wouldn’t have believed a few years ago that we’d be able to do such a sort of visible, large scale innovation a few years ago, when we were really much more in optimization, but now we have these two tracks for improvement. We tried to optimize and improve the game every day. And then we tried to do these bigger leaps, these big beats, use your face and Maria, to keep the game and a feeling of looking fresh, bring new experiences, bring back players who left as well as new players, and then entertain the people who were there already. Are always another example. Yes, we talked about that kind of fun, experience. You know, we were very lucky to have a game or we’re lucky we work hard to have a game that has a large audience. And I think outside of games have been in the industry very well. But outside of games, sometimes perceive the games as sort of off to the side. You know, they’re somehow disconnected from movies or from from TV from music. And I think one of the things that I worked in TV before I came into games, and so I guess I’m kind of pre conditioned not to see that separation or that gap being as big. And so one of the things that we’ve tried to do with the game in the last few years is to find ways in which we can bridge Hear from games into other forms of media. And the big omission there for us is we hope that candy can be can continue to be for a long time a big part of popular culture. When somebody thinks in the mobile game, they think of candy. But also when they think of, well, I’m picking up my phone, what I need a bit of a brain break or something interesting to do that they tap on a candy icon rather than something else. And so in order for us to do that, we’ve got to make the game itself really good. That’s the bread and butter work from day to day. But what we found is that we have this gigantic audience, which is really appealing to movies and music, stars and so on, we launched a new Meghan Trainor song in the game last year was a huge hit for her, because we can deliver this massive audience. And that is great for our players, because they get to see something new and interesting showing up in the game, maybe even something exclusive. And then it sort of reflects the lived experience of the players. They don’t think I ever games person now. And next hour, I’m a music person, just a person who likes to get into music and all sorts of forms their statement. So what we’re trying to do with those partnerships are the Jonas Brothers make a trader more multicultural, is to bring a bit of the outside world into the game, and also bring candy outside of the app into other parts of popular culture. So it’s super fun experience for us.

And I can share some more data on Barbie and the other partnerships, including the billions of views. With Barbie, there was one point she believed us main menu, there were 13 million visits to the Barbie content hub where there was an exclusive feature at before the film, and a lot more just to show that these partnerships are driving engagement.

See?

Try to think of other questions there. Was there anything else you wanted to mention?

Talk a bit more about how those partnerships work in practice, we can talk a bit more about the big tournaments that we’ve been doing. And what’s most interesting for you and your readers.

Yeah, I guess more detail on partnerships is good.

So we I mean, the way that we’re approaching this partnerships is we want to do a few really well integrated partnerships, rather than, you know, very quickly cycling through lots of them. And there’s a couple of reasons for that. I mean, the main one is that the thing that we’re testing the whole time is how do we deliver really great quality experience. And quality takes time, 11 years to get the game where it is now. But when we’re doing these partnerships, we invest a lot of time and a lot of a lot of that talent in into them. And what that produces that this is not a sort of sticker on front page, and then leaving is rather much deeper integration. So the Barbie one, give me an example. Well, when you open the homescreen, it needs to look like a candy. But then you got Tiffany, the hero character that we had next to the movie character. When you go into the game, then, as Jonathan was mentioning, we have a special dedicated area, find out more information in watch video inside of the inside of the app. And then we’re what we’re trying to do is walk you through a series of neatly integrated collaborations with Barbie. So we will have a second example I have a like a collection events. Okay, collect all that 1000 Purple candies in X amount of time? Well, not only do we present that to you, as with the Barbie era character on, we’re also making it like a journey. So that kind of one of the themes of the movie is that your journey, the journey from the world into the real world and back again, the way that they do that past that journey is on the roller skates. So instead of having the regular purple candies, we replace the mechanics with a little roller skate shaped candy. And those are the ones that you collect, you’re going through and then you’re having this kind of left to right movement through the app in the way that we presented to players. Again, it’s the journey. And they do left to right and right to left on the way back. I just watched it this weekend. So I know what then what we’re trying to do is to use our existing kind of components. We have a lot of modular configurable components out of which we can make new experiences in the game. So we’re trying to give you a familiar experience familiar Kenny experience, it doesn’t turn into a different type of game. But we are being different elements from the movie integrated and we can remix the capabilities we have already to do that. Then of course in practice, what it means is a lot of collaboration. So in this case, collaboration with the talent and the movie studio. We were putting assets in there that are agreed and approved with them. And that gives us this kind of way of again, building bridges outside of me out into other parts of the world. The mission of the company is making the world play Before, when we tried to bring some playfulness to the way we do the integration. And then the last part of thing that’s important for us is to try to make it I’ve got to try to make it feel like a natural part of your experience, we’re not sending you off on a three outside quest to do something random. That’s not That’s not connected, everything is tied back to the existing systems in the game. So when you complete the collection events with all volunteers, we’re giving you rewards that you can use in the game. And so then we that’s how we bring you back into labor as part of the the normal systems in the game. And that’s sort of illustrating this, this kind of big a meta challenge that we have the whole time. The game has been around now for more than 10 years. But we want it to feel fresh and new all the time. So when you open the game, whether you’re a new player, who has probably still some idea, or Kenny is a lapsed player, somebody’s been away, or a player who plays almost every day, we want you to feel like, Hey, this is the familiar category, I’m getting what I wanted, and my two or three minutes playing now will be well used and expected. At the same time, we’ve got to make it feel different, so that it feels fresh and new. There’s somebody on the other end of the phone, you must have that sense. Not this is a stale old game, but it’s just the same as it was 10 years ago. So their way of working with these marches is sort of expression of that bringing the new mix it with the with the existing familiar forms of the game, and hopefully from that wrestling fund for plants.

See, as far as the AI side goes, Do you do you guys feel like you have enough people? Or is that something where you’re just still always hiring? I guess and you know, the general state of the division? Are you are you guys hiring or not right now.

And I’m sure we can always do it on on a range of different races, different topics. I think it’s we’re kind of standing out in our efforts with airlines, and we’re going to be hiring. I mean, we put it this way, you know, we have no shortage of interesting things to do. And they always giving us lots more interesting things to do on top of already been kind of interesting things to do.

Endless saga of interesting.

Interesting things to

recognize we’re just about out of time. I didn’t know if you have any other questions for Todd here.

Let’s see. No, no. Yeah, I think I can just review this later and see if I have anything else to send. But yeah, no, this is very interesting. I had no idea was that 15,000 levels.

We launched that 15,001 on Wednesday. So we have a press release that we’ll send to today. So you can check it out. It has some details in there. about that and about other things. That’s a king car 20th year. Okay. All right. All right. Thanks. Thank you. Thanks so much.

Rate transcript quality