To help enterprises mitigate web browsing risks without compromising on performance or user experience, LayerX secures users and data alike across any web browser

LayerX, a Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity startup, has announced its emergence from stealth and the unveiling of its user-first browser security solution that aims to transform any browser into the most secure and manageable workspace, with near-zero user impact.

The company also announced the closing of a $7.5 million Seed round from Glilot Capital Partners, alongside Int3, FinSec Innovation Lab by Mastercard, Enel X, GuideStar, and Kmehin ventures (the leading Israeli CISO syndicate) and cybersecurity angel investors.

Browser security has become a focal point for CISOs and security teams since the move to the cloud has resulted in the majority of enterprise work being carried out in browsers. Majority of attacks are being delivered via the browser, most of human interaction is carried over the browser and data loss incidents from the browser are constantly on the rise. Users are easily tricked by hackers to download malware and give away classified information and passwords; while data flows in and out of the organization without restrictions, thus exposing enterprises to compliance violations.

Traditional network security solutions fail to analyze traffic to the cloud, dynamic web apps and modern websites, thus leaving the need for secure browsing unaddressed. Recent emerging solutions seeking to overcome these weak spots focus primarily on standalone secure web browsers and sandboxing environments that severely impact the browsing experience or work culture.

LayerX employs a different approach to browser security by operating in tandem with all commercially available browsers, enabling workforces to maintain their existing browsing preferences while granting security administrators the flexibility to transform any browser into a secure, customizable, and intuitive workspace without compromising on user experience, performance or privacy.

“Chrome and Safari aren’t the problem. Web browsers are perfectly built for productivity and security architecture; it’s the interaction of the users over the web browsers that pose a threat to the organization,” notes Or Eshed, CEO and co-founder of LayerX. “Our technology focuses on deep session analysis, adding that pivotal extra layer of security needed to keep browsing truly safe. Our solution fits into any organization and any network, providing more security with less resources”

The LayerX “Plexus” engine performs high-resolution monitoring on all potential browsing risks to detect incoming threats, taking a weight off security administrators. By deploying a dual AI engine that works on both the client side and the backend, LayerX boosts enterprises’ protection against a wide range of browser-based security threats. Using advanced machine learning and with better visibility into the browser, LayerX delivers high-resolution monitoring, risk analysis, and browser control mechanisms. The technology was designed to help workforces embrace secure web browsing while simultaneously maintaining user privacy and confidentiality.

“With the move to the cloud, the browser turned into the most central tool for everyone in the workplace. With that, it’s clear that a new security layer must be added to protect sessions, and provide visibility and control to security teams. On the other hand, organizations must allow employees 100% privacy and flexibility, to use any tool they desire,” explains Kobi Samboursky, Founder and Managing Partner at Glilot Capital Partners. “This is what’s so exciting about the LayerX platform – its ability to provide the best security and visibility layer to security teams, while providing the utmost flexibility, ease of usage and privacy to employees.”

Amongst the emerging landscape of browser security solutions, LayerX’s is the only “user-first” platform that mitigates the risks associated with users without changing their browsing experience.

Ira Winkler, industry luminary and former Chief Security Architect at Walmart, added: “LayerX chose the approach that seems to make the most sense for browser security. An extension-based approach not only significantly reduces the technical risk of compatibility across all platforms, it reduces the complexity and cost of rollout and maintenance. It also reduces operational risks associated with dealing with third parties, diverse equipment, and countless other issues when compared with proprietary browser solutions. I have no doubt that hybrid and cloud-first organizations will choose it as their browser security solution of choice.”

About LayerX Security

Founded in 2021, LayerX is designed to help monitor, control, and prevent the expanding range of web-based threats and browsing risks. Led by seasoned veterans of IDF cyber units and cybersecurity industry, LayerX’s browser security platform transforms existing web browsers into protected and manageable workspaces without negatively impacting the user experience. LayerX is the pioneer of AI-based high-resolution monitoring, risk analysis and control of all users’ browser activities to enable enterprise workforce to access any web resource from any device while ensuring protection from the wide range of web-borne risks.

