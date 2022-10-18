AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 18, 2022–

Advanced Scanners Inc., a company using light to enable the next generation of digital surgery, has named Douglas Fairbanks their new Chief Operating Officer. Fairbanks joins the executive team as the company shifts toward developing commercial solutions with market-leading MedTech companies.

Fairbanks brings more than a decade of experience at the intersection of technology, surgical intervention, and commercialization. Most recently, he served as Global Strategic Marketing, Commercial Development Director of Robotics for Johnson and Johnson MedTech’s orthopedics division. He was responsible for the first-in-human and global commercial effort for the Velys Surgical Robot. Fairbanks draws on a robust background leading go-to-market strategies for high-tech surgical devices in Fortune 500 and startup companies.

“Doug’s addition is further validation of our solution for our partners and investors. We are attracting A-players capable of delivering meaningful solutions at scale,” said Jeff Levine, CEO, and co-founder of Advanced Scanners.

“When I saw the technology that Advanced Scanners has developed, I immediately recognized its potential to impact patient outcomes. I believe this technology will irreversibly change surgical treatments for the better,” said Douglas Fairbanks. “This team has some of the most intelligent and driven folks I have ever met. I might only be more impressed by the technology, which is the best-kept secret in MedTech…but not for long.”

About Advanced Scanners

Advanced Scanners is a MedTech company building an optical machine vision platform that surface maps anatomy for surgical navigation, robotic, and AR/VR platforms, solving one of the most challenging issues associated with the adoption of surgical technologies.

Advanced Scanners is actively developing commercial solutions with market-leading companies across a spectrum of applications.

