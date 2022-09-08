Salesforce ecosystem executive brings more than 20 years of customer relationship management experience to leading digital consultancy

Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world’s most ambitious brands, today announced the appointment of Michael Twedell, SVP Salesforce Growth, to lead its Salesforce development and alliances efforts. This hire comes as the consultancy builds upon its history of bringing Co-Innovation to customers across industries for brands like Domino’s, Caesars Entertainment, Noodles & Company and Chase.

A successful revenue and alliances expert, Twedell is a 20-year enterprise customer relationship management professional who has developed long standing relationships with many of the world’s largest clients and channel providers. Before joining Bounteous, Twedell held senior executive roles at premier Salesforce consultancies, including Atos (Eagle Creek) and Etherios. Additionally, Twedell built a Global Enterprise Mobility offering at telecommunications provider, Brightstar. With a focus and passion for helping clients navigate the complex web of technical platforms and service providers, he has worked to build strategies that help enterprise clients to address their challenges and build solutions that transform their business.

In his new role, Twedell will be driving and expanding Bounteous’ Salesforce capabilities to deliver next generation applications such as Quote to Cash, Experience Cloud optimization, Cross Cloud integrations, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Data Analytics. Bounteous’ recent customer highlights have included building personalization journeys for Noodles & Company’s new loyalty program and successfully implementing a new lead to cash CPQ Salesforce solution with Edmunds.com.

“Our clients have long been asking Bounteous to get deeper into their Salesforce application stack. Michael has an understanding of the evolution of the Salesforce product value proposition and how Bounteous can best leverage the technology alongside clients’ larger business and digital transformation initiatives,” said Bounteous President Michael McLaren. “Our focus and global acquisition strategy over the past two years has allowed us to prepare for large scale growth and expansion of our Salesforce practice. Michael’s familiarity and understanding of the Salesforce ecosystem will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our Co-Innovation offering to the market.”

“Enterprise applications and digital initiatives have become extraordinarily complex for clients of all sizes,” said Twedell. “The Bounteous approach to Co-Innovation is the perfect foundation to help clients on their digital journey, while expanding integrations to their legacy applications. Salesforce has exploded to offer fully transformational, business-changing solutions which require management consulting expertise, robust system implementation experience, and digital brand execution. Bounteous is perfectly positioned to leverage our ‘trusted advisor’ status to be the strategic partner for years to come.”

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world’s most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics and Insight, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about Co-Innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

