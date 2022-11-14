BOSTON & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 14, 2022–

MVM Partners is pleased to announce the closing of its sixth healthcare fund, MVM VI, with $500 million in limited partner commitments. Demand was well above the hard cap.

MVM’s Managing Partner, Eric Bednarski, commented “We are grateful for the strong support from sophisticated investors. This fund will continue our disciplined focus on accelerating the commercial growth of companies that develop innovative products to improve healthcare.”

MVM has been investing in high growth healthcare businesses since 1997. MVM VI will continue this broad, global remit with investments in medical technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, diagnostics, life science tools, pharma services and digital health. MVM invests in both private and public companies. Typical projected investment in each company is $30 to $60 million, but with capacity for larger investments.

