Oggvo, a fast-growing SaaS platform that simplifies the customer experience with easy-to-use tools that enable small-to-medium-sized businesses to grow their online reputation and increase visibility, announced today that Maureen Ezekwugo will join Oggvo as Chief Executive Officer.

Oggvo has experienced nearly 4x revenue and customer growth in the past three years, and the new CEO hire represents the next phase of the company’s growth. Co-founders Sam Cohen Brown (outgoing CEO) and Jordan Richter (CFO) started Oggvo with a mission to help level the playing field between small businesses and the big brands who have more resources to put towards their brand awareness and digital footprint.

Maureen Ezekwugo brings deep experience at driving revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering exceptional customer value in competitive business markets, having served most recently as Chief Customer Officer at RealSelf–the leading online destination for consumers shopping in the aesthetic medicine space.

“With the experience Maureen brings to the table and the success we’ve had with helping more than 2,000 customers grow their business, Oggvo is uniquely positioned to scale the business on a formula of a growing and strong leadership team, customer centricity, and product growth,” said Brown and Richter. “We could not be more excited for the team and timing of this transition.”

Ezekwugo succeeded Cohen Brown in November 2022. As outgoing CEO, Cohen Brown will assume the role as President and remain active in the business along with Richter who will continue as Chief Financial Officer.

“I am thrilled to join the Oggvo team. The company’s growth to date is a testament to the need for technology to accelerate and automate the process of building and managing online reputation and customer experience in the small business space,” said Ezekwugo. “Oggvo is at a key inflection point, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation that the team has created.”

About Oggvo

Oggvo believes that small businesses should have a level playing field that enables them to compete with big brands who have more resources. The Oggvo platform simplifies the customer experience with easy-to-use tools that enable small to medium-sized businesses to grow their online reputation and visibility to help improve their bottom-line. Oggvo launched in 2018 and was recognized on the Inc 5000 as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2022.

