The Company announced the development of the first antiviral to combat BK virus, one of the most common viral infections in transplant patients

Orthogon Therapeutics LLC, a trailblazer in the field of antiviral therapeutics, today announced a dual victory. Orthogon’s lead molecule has successfully completed acute toxicity studies, marking a pivotal technical milestone that has unlocked an additional $3M from its dedicated syndicate of healthcare investors. This wraps up a $6M financing over the past year and brings Orthogon’s total raise to a formidable $18.5M.

“We’re celebrating this scientific achievement as much as this new funding,” said Dr. Ali H. Munawar, CEO of Orthogon Therapeutics. “Our team’s unwavering efforts and ingenuity have led us to these important wins. These achievements bring us one step closer to delivering the first-ever treatment for BK virus.”

Dr. Munawar added, “The real breakthrough in truly preventing, managing, and treating BK virus will come with a versatile, small molecule that targets BK virus at the site of replication. One that offers dosing flexibility in both at-risk patients and those already experiencing BK virus reactivation. This therapeutic option is non-existent, but the landscape is about to be transformed.”

BK virus presents a substantial threat to immunocompromised patients, especially transplant recipients. With no current treatment options available, Orthogon’s groundbreaking work is poised to deliver a first-of-its-kind solution.

“Once again, our backers have demonstrated their belief in our technology platform and in our mission to develop innovative treatment options for transplant patients,” remarked Dr. Munawar.

This development serves as a major catalyst, propelling Orthogon’s pioneering drug candidate into pre-IND studies and moving it closer to the clinic.

About Orthogon Therapeutics:

Orthogon Therapeutics, LLC is a privately held R&D firm headquartered in the biotech hub of Greater Boston with a branch in Leuven, Belgium. Orthogon wields an innovative structure-based and biophysics platform for the design of novel medicines.

About BK and polyomaviruses:

BK virus (BKV), a member of the polyomavirus family, establishes a life-long, persistent yet silent infection in over 80% of healthy adults. BK virus reactivation is seen in the kidneys of nearly half of all solid organ and stem cell transplant patients, leading to severe complications and graft loss.

