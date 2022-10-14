PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 14, 2022–

Plexision, a US-based biotechnology company, has initiated overseas operations with the establishment of a reference laboratory in Hyderabad, India. This laboratory will offer a comprehensive range of tests for transplant patients. These tests include the company’s exclusive personalized transplant diagnostic tests to predict rejection and viral infections, as well as drug level monitoring, pharmacogenomics, and genetic testing. The company’s products were showcased at the Annual meeting of the Indian Society for Organ Transplantation in Nagpur, India, this week, and will become available later this year.

Long-term survival of a transplanted organ requires lifelong use of anti-rejection medications to prevent rejection, while avoiding overdosing which can increase the risk of infections and cancers.

“The success of anti-rejection medications depends on the unique metabolic, immunological and genetic makeup of each individual”, said Ravi Mohanka, MD, President of the Indian Society of Transplantation, and Director of Liver Transplantation at the Sir H.N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Center in Mumbai, India.

“Plexision’s test systems can define this complex makeup to personalize care and improve outcomes in the rapidly growing transplant recipient population in India” said Rajeev Sindhi, CEO of Plexision.

The Global Depository of Donation and Transplantation notes that 12,343 liver and kidney transplants were performed in India in 2019. These numbers included 10,604 living donor transplants, the highest compared with any other country. These numbers are expected to increase substantially in 2022, following a temporary decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Plexision: Plexision performs cell-based blood tests for personalized management of transplant rejection, infections in immunocompromised patients, and immune therapy in oncology. Tests to predict rejection include the FDA-approved PleximmuneTM test for children with liver or intestine transplants, the lab-developed PleximarkTM test for kidney transplant recipients, and the PlexAPRTM test for rapid prediction of transplant rejection. The PlexCMVTM test predicts cytomegalovirus infection. Plexision also performs custom R & D projects that require integration of cellular biomarkers in all phases of development of drugs, vaccines and gene therapy products, from pre-clinical to post-marketing. The company’s reference laboratory in Pittsburgh, PA, is CLIA-approved, CAP-accredited and GMP-compliant. To learn more, visit www.plexision.com or email info@plexision.com or anupriya.saxena@plexision.com.

