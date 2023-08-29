Double Acquisition Introduces First Unified AI-Powered eDiscovery Platform Capable of Tackling Any Legal Case at Scale

Reveal, a global provider of a category-leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform, announced today it has acquired both Logikcull and IPRO, two other leading eDiscovery players. Together, the three companies offer the first end-to-end eDiscovery platform that addresses matters of all sizes and for all legal teams, from solo legal practitioners to the largest enterprise. The transactions, valued at more than $1 billion, were funded by Reveal’s majority shareholder and leading software investment firm, K1 Investment Management.

The combination integrates Logikcull and IPRO’s unique capabilities with Reveal’s proven AI prowess to create an all-in-one hub of eDiscovery tools for matters of any size and scope. From self-service offerings for smaller cases to enterprise-grade solutions for complex legal challenges, Reveal now stands as the go-to partner for automating the practice of law.

“The acquisitions of Logikcull and IPRO build on Reveal’s growth strategy of integrating the best and most useful technologies into one platform so customers have greater choice and control over their eDiscovery workflows,” said Wendell Jisa, Founder & CEO of Reveal. “By bringing together the strengths of all three companies, including Logikcull’s intuitive, easy-to-use functionality and IPRO’s global reach and information governance tools, Reveal is now able to serve the diverse needs of clients across the legal spectrum, from SMB to mid-market and enterprise.”

In addition, the acquisitions will bring industry leading AI-powered eDiscovery solutions to an untapped global legal market. The company will now have employees stationed in more than two dozen countries, serving a customer base of over 4,000 clients.

“These two acquisitions are a continuation of our commitment to bring together the best technologies and people to propel the practice of law into a new era,” said Tarun Jain, Principal at K1 Investment Management. “With this combination, legal professionals will only have to look to one company to solve all their eDiscovery needs.”

By integrating Logikcull and IPRO into Reveal’s ecosystem, Reveal now offers the most advanced automation capabilities in the industry. Logikcull’s seamless, self-service functionality enables users to efficiently handle simpler cases in-house, while Reveal’s scalable, feature-rich platform helps tackle the most complex litigation matters. The combined suite covers every stage of the eDiscovery process, from data collection and processing to review and analysis, so legal experts can increase efficiency, reduce costs, and focus on higher-value tasks that better serve their clients.

Reveal’s expanded suite of solutions is available immediately, offering day-one benefits including:

Empowering legal professionals with choice : The acquisition of Logikcull allows Reveal to offer both down-market and enterprise customers multiple eDiscovery options to appropriately address the scale and complexity of any legal case, ensuring optimal efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

: The acquisition of Logikcull allows Reveal to offer both down-market and enterprise customers multiple eDiscovery options to appropriately address the scale and complexity of any legal case, ensuring optimal efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Bridging the justice gap: Reveal is the only legal technology company to democratize eDiscovery for all legal matters, offering any business – whether small or large – access to its leading AI-powered solutions.

Reveal is the only legal technology company to democratize eDiscovery for all legal matters, offering any business – whether small or large – access to its leading AI-powered solutions. Global expansion & access: The acquisition of IPRO enables Reveal to introduce its AI technology to a new client base across the globe.

The acquisition of IPRO enables Reveal to introduce its AI technology to a new client base across the globe. Comprehensive AI-powered platform: Reveal has created a complete ecosystem for the legal industry with solutions ranging from information governance, early case assessment, legal hold, and collection to processing, document review, and trial presentation – all ultimately underpinned by one of the most powerful AI engines in legal technology.

Reveal has created a complete ecosystem for the legal industry with solutions ranging from information governance, early case assessment, legal hold, and collection to processing, document review, and trial presentation – all ultimately underpinned by one of the most powerful AI engines in legal technology. Customized eDiscovery experience: Reveal’s expanded team of eDiscovery experts ensures that clients receive tailored solutions and guidance to navigate complex litigation challenges. Together with Logikcull and IPRO, Reveal continues to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration with its customers, pushing the boundaries of legal automation.

Am Law 100 firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 20 countries across five continents work collaboratively with Reveal to uncover insights faster and solve even the most complex legal challenges with the most advanced AI in the industry. For more information about Reveal, visit www.revealdata.com.

Reveal provides leading document review technology, underpinned by leading processing, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence, all seamlessly integrated into a single platform for eDiscovery and investigations. Our software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a seamless user experience and patented AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

