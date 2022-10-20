NASSAU, Bahamas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 20, 2022–

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (“the Commission”), in partnership with the Government of The Bahamas, announced today that the country will host a global FinTech and Web3 Festival, from 24-26 January 2023, at Atlantis Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas. The in-person festival, branded as D3 Bahamas (Decentralized | Digital | Disruptive), aims to host over 3,000 industry leaders from across the Americas, Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The festival will help shape global, regional and industry agendas in FinTech, including Web3, Digital/Crypto Assets, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), Green Finance, and more.

Commenting on the launch of D3, Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, said, “the government is aiming to substantially grow the digital assets sector in The Bahamas and through this festival bring FinTech thought leaders, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and people with a deep interest in this space to our shores.”

Executive Director of the Commission, Christina Rolle said, “The Commission is pleased to collaborate with the Government in hosting D3 Bahamas. The festival represents a proactive initiative by the Commission to lead the regulatory discussion about FinTech and to address solutions that will inform the future of FinTech and Web3, in The Bahamas and globally.”

D3 Bahamas is a week-long Fintech festival comprising five tracks:

Regulatory Showcase: Global regulators convene to share information, knowledge and experiences related to FinTech and to collaborate on the regulation of FinTech issues, trends and risks. Venture Capital Forum: Active investors set the agenda for the year ahead and tackle the issues limiting the growth and adoption of FinTech and Web3, etc. D3 Startup Battle: Scale-up Web3 tech companies from around the world compete for venture capital funding. Bahamas Spotlight: Opportunities for Bahamian professionals from various sectors including law, accounting, real estate, tourism, sports and the arts to highlight the jurisdictions’ offerings and talent across a variety of sectors. Dozens of networking/side events.

Finoverse is the official event organizer of D3 Bahamas. The firm has been organizing the Hong Kong FinTech Week since 2015. CEO and Co-Founder, Anthony Sar commented, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Government of The Bahamas and the Commission to expand our international FinTech expertise with D3 Bahamas. The event will focus on three global trends reshaping financial services today: digitalization, decentralization and disruption. As more global computing power has driven down computing costs, all-things digital are more possible than ever and decentralization will help ‘solve for trust’ the challenges that blockchain overcomes. This space is poised for continued disruption as the technology and teams that power tomorrow’s solutions with investment, competition and innovation come together at D3 to discuss what’s possible throughout the digital economy ecosystem.”

For more information about D3 Bahamas tickets and sponsorships, or to enter the D3 Startup Battle competition, please visit D3Bahamas.com.

About The Securities Commission of The Bahamas

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the Commission) is a statutory body established in 1995 pursuant to the Securities Board Act, 1995. That Act has since been repealed and replaced by new legislation. The Commission’s mandate is defined in the Securities Industry Act, 2011 (SIA, 2011). The Commission is responsible for the administration of the SIA, 2011 and the Investment Funds Act, 2019 (IFA), which provides for the supervision and regulation of the activities of the investment funds, securities and capital markets. The Commission is also responsible for administering the Financial and Corporate Service Providers Act, 2020 the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020, and the Carbon Credits Trading Act, 2022.

About Finoverse

Finoverse is at the centre of the Web3 and FinTech industries with expertise in developing communities, building ecosystems, and helping grow businesses in Web3 FinTech. Finoverse is the official organizer of the Hong Kong FinTech Week, and recently appointed to develop and produce D3 Bahamas FinTech Festival 2023. The firm was founded in Hong Kong in 2015 as FINNOVASIA.

