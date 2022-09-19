PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 19, 2022–

Decarbonization is a key focus for leading design, engineering and manufacturing organizations. To provide access to the most up to date CO2e emission data for materials and energies, Siemens Digital Industries Software today announces its collaboration with sustamize GmbH, a leading ClimateTech company providing professional technology, data and software solutions enabling companies to measure, optimize and manage CO2 emissions.

The new Teamcenter® Carbon Footprint Calculator software, part of the Teamcenter product cost management solution from the Siemens Xcelerator platform, enables organizations to measure, simulate, reduce and track their product carbon footprint early in the development phase. This will empower different departments to measure, optimize and manage carbon footprints at each level of the product value chain.

“Today, it is thought that 80 percent of the environmental impact associated with a product can be avoided in the development and design phase. Our collaboration with sustamize will enable customers to understand the environmental impacts of their products and processes early in the product development based on comprehensive, up to date, data,” said Eryn Devola, Vice President of Sustainability, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “By empowering our community to make fact-based decisions based on uniform data along the entire supply chain, we can assist them to avoid hazardous materials, use materials and energy efficiently, develop clean manufacturing procedures and help to accelerate the transition to net zero.”

Through this collaboration, the wealth of data from sustamize’s Product Footprint Engine, including a prepackaged CO2 emission factors library with frequently used material and energy factor set, will be accessible through the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio. This will support the calculation of the product carbon footprint and scope 3 emissions (for purchased parts and external services) with the capability to add additional category data sets based on demand. sustamize’s technology enables automated product carbon footprint management with one of the world’s largest CO2e database and intelligent algorithms, so the Product Footprint Engine is based on scientifically researched data enriched with more than 20 years of industry know-how and validated according to ISO 14048 by DEKRA.

“Empowering users across manufacturing focused organizations to understand the CO2e impacts and drivers in their own products and supply chains, while working with a sophisticated tool that is already familiar and user-friendly, is a game changer in overcoming hurdles related to CO2e management,” said Viola Hasani, Co-founder and Customer Success Lead, sustamize.

