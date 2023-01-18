Leader in data-centric AI tripled customer base, introduced new innovations for foundational models, and significantly expanded its ML stack integration ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 18, 2023–

Snorkel AI, the data-centric AI platform company, today announced record 2022 business momentum, led by triple-digit customer growth. New customer additions included BNY Mellon, Black Swan Data, Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET), and Pixability. Snorkel AI also added five out of the top ten US banks to its customer portfolio and expanded its roster to include a number of government agencies and Fortune 500 companies across financial services, insurance, pharma and healthcare, manufacturing and retail industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005384/en/

Snorkel AI Heads Into 2023 With Record Momentum and Growth (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprise data science and machine learning teams use Snorkel Flow, the company’s flagship AI platform powered by programmatic labeling, to accelerate AI application development by 10-100x. Organizations achieve hundreds of thousands to over million dollars in return on investment per project, and unlock net-new use cases for NLP, document processing, automation, analytics, and more blocked by manual labeling.

“The rate of progress in AI is accelerating, especially with foundation models,” said Alex Ratner, CEO and co-founder, Snorkel AI. “However, more enterprises than ever before are effectively blocked by the training data needed to adapt models for their specific use cases and production quality requirements. With our data-centric AI platform, we bridge the gap between enterprise AI and the latest innovations. Our market leadership and growth are clear indicators of the value this unlocks for our customers.”

Snorkel AI continued to innovate in 2022 by announcing the general availability of Snorkel Flow. The company also added a number of data-centric AI capabilities designed to accelerate enterprise AI development with automated labeling, efficient collaboration between data scientists and subject matter experts, and rapid, model-guided iteration.

Data-centric Foundation Model Development : Workflows to fine-tune foundation models or large language models and use them to build smaller, specialized models deployable for complex, performance-critical enterprise use cases.

: Workflows to fine-tune foundation models or large language models and use them to build smaller, specialized models deployable for complex, performance-critical enterprise use cases. Continuous Model Feedback : Automated model training and integrated analysis to provide near real-time guidance when developing training data.

: Automated model training and integrated analysis to provide near real-time guidance when developing training data. Cluster View: Instant creation of embedding-based clusters and auto-generated cluster labeling functions to quickly turn a massive unlabeled dataset into high-quality training data.

Instant creation of embedding-based clusters and auto-generated cluster labeling functions to quickly turn a massive unlabeled dataset into high-quality training data. New Studio: Support for a wide range data types and ML tasks such as text and document classification and extraction, PDF and conversational AI pipelines, sequence tagging, and more.

Additional 2022 highlights included:

About Snorkel AI

Founded by a team spun out of the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI makes AI application development fast and practical by unlocking the power of machine learning without the bottleneck of manually-labeled training data. Snorkel Flow is the first data-centric AI platform powered by programmatic labeling. Backed by Addition, Greylock, GV, In-Q-Tel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, the company is based in Palo Alto. For more information on Snorkel AI, please visit: https://www.snorkel.ai/ or follow @SnorkelAI.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005384/en/

Media Contact

Ignacio Ramirez

ignacio.ramirez@snorkel.ai

415-517-6708