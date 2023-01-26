The BuildESG Index provides members with proprietary data, research and recommendations to benchmark the ESG performance of private equity and venture capital firms relative to peers and the BuildESG Asset Manager Maturity Framework

BuildESG, the leading ESG insights platform and trusted ESG partner, has launched its Asset Manager benchmarking and framework solution to allow its members to efficiently assess and effectively manage their environmental, social and governance programs.

The BuildESG Index:

Compares an asset manager’s ESG maturity against a representative set of 85 North American and European private equity and venture capital firms (as of January 2023).

Assesses (i) ESG-related asset manager operations and portfolio company management and (ii) environment, social and governance practices across 19 categories.

Analyzes the most recent and relevant asset manager data derived from both publicly disclosed and private sources.

Is available within the BuildESG software platform and in the BuildESG Deep Dive report, both available to BuildESG members.

Why the BuildESG Index Matters:

Compares an asset manager’s ESG maturity against competitors and industry leaders, informs a strategic roadmap via suggested action items and KPIs, helps visualize areas for improvement and reveals the ESG investment strategies of best-in-class firms.

Provides asset managers with third-party, evidence-based analysis of fundamental ESG policies, processes and programs that limited partners and regulators are seeking.

Provides limited partners with a data-driven analysis to assess their managers’ ESG competence across private markets asset classes, geographies and sectors.

The BuildESG Index and Deep Dive Report are both included in BuildESG’s membership which also includes access to a fluid workflow management software, qualified ESG industry leaders and experts with a strong track record, tailored training and education per asset manager ESG maturity level, a rapidly growing repository of data-driven content and thought leadership, a comprehensive ESG toolkit, a collaborative members-only forum, and a pre-vetted ESG network. BuildESG members include alternative investors, such as limited partners, middle-market private equity firms and venture capital firms, their portfolio companies and independently owned small and medium-sized businesses.

To learn more, please contact info@buildesg.com or visit https://buildesg.com.

About BuildESG

BuildESG is a membership-based intelligence platform. BuildESG provides actionable, evidence-based ESG insights for alternative investors and SMBs with leading software and ESG experts. For over 20 years, BuildESG’s subsidiaries have provided trusted ESG advisory services to the Fortune 500 and global private equity firms. BuildESG has offices in New York; Greenwich, Conn.; and Berkeley, Calif.

