Web3 is one of the most used terms on the internet today, and the use is even higher in the blockchain space, where every start-up and new project seems to be building something Web3-oriented. While it might be turning into a buzzword, Web3 stands for something meaningful. It describes a better and more user-defined internet with less censorship, less centralization, fewer third parties, sharing of ownership and transferability of assets and less influence from traditional financial institutions.

Before delving into Web3 and what it represents, it is essential to trace the history of the internet. It started in 1989 with Web 1.0, created by Tim Berners-Lee. At this stage, the internet revolved around static content and centralized infrastructure. But the arrival of tech companies and social media in 2004 birthed Web 2.0 and the era of dynamic content. Now, users have input in the content that made it to the web. But the infrastructure and control remain centralized.

Users’ influence on the internet has grown, and with that, the need for them to have more ownership and control has increased. While tech companies might claim to give power to the users, several instances have shown that these companies still have more power in any interaction with the users. In fact, in Web 2.0, the users are quite literally the content.

The idea of Web3 has always been there, but the necessary infrastructure to achieve this has been lacking. But the advent of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens have made Web3 possible. These new technologies could end the decades of dominance by a few centralized entities that dictate the rules for everyone else to play by.

The use cases of Web3 are numerous; they include decentralized finance, metaverses, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), privacy, digital ownership of assets, the digital art ecosystem, origin traceability, “smart contract” based marketplaces and more. The use cases go on and on for why and how Web3 adoption will take a foothold. Gaming is also one of the significant use cases that are already being explored.

The potential of Web3 for Gaming is enormous, and industry leaders recognize this. We asked Inc. 500 Entrepreneur and Affinity.xyz Founding Member Brian D. Evans about this topic.

“Having been involved in large marketing campaigns for traditional games, and seven years in the blockchain world, it’s clear that as we get great games that also have Web3 components, blockchain gaming will explode,” said Evans. “As just one example, gamers like myself will be thrilled with true ownership of all our in-game assets. This will help spark a massive snowball effect for Web3 Gaming.”

Video games are a core use case of blockchain tech, gaming is an excellent example of how and why Web3 is so needed. And many are putting their money where their mouths are. Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based software and VC company, are placing major bets — into the 100’s of millions of dollars — on Web3 gaming, entertainment and more. Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands told to us that the three billion gamers globally already have a good relationship and understand the value of virtual goods, and those in-game items, content and currency ownership would be a natural next progression.

Yat explained, “Blockchain games are able to eliminate the ownership gap, empowering players as never before to genuinely own — and benefit from — their digital goods. This is only possible (or, at least, practical) with decentralized approaches, and that’s why the opportunity to merge gaming and blockchain is so exciting. Life itself is a kind of game, and for many people it’s a badly designed one marred by unfair systems and/or unfair circumstances. Blockchains, Web3 and the metaverse allow us to design a better game, a more equitable environment in which everyone has the opportunity to play, learn, grow, work, own their digital goods and have a voice. Today’s forms of play-and-earn and play-to-own are simply the early experimental iterations of a process that will, one day, allow us to design and build a more fair capitalism.”

Alpha District is another company going all-in on Web3 Gaming. They are a game ecosystem bringing casual games to a Web3 platform as a high fidelity gaming “thriller” (a la Game of Thrones / Lost) and have already been backed and working with YGG SEA, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Fabian Lacey (Star Wars, Black Panther, Avengers), PM Studios — one of the top narrative game writers in the world — amongst other notable names with significant video game and blockchain backgrounds.

Stephen Liu, Alpha District’s Co-Founder & COO, who is a serial tech entrepreneur and master of connecting the dots says, “The average age of gamers is 35, so the bulk of the gaming industry is mostly Gen Y millennials who grew up on the tail end of the internet era and have a large sunk investment in MMORGs and console games. I believe it will be Gen Zs who grew up with the iPad and Gen Alphas who will grow up in the Metaverse who are going to truly catalyze Web3 gaming and digital asset ownership. It is preordained.”

The concept of blockchain games is already catching on, and Web3 could redefine ownership within the gaming sector and even change the purpose of video games. Historically, most gamers play for fun, and developers build for entertainment. One of the first iterations of Web3 gaming focused on something else is earning – where players can play and earn money. For that reason, it is not surprising that play-to-earn (P2E) game platforms such as Axie Infinity have seen significant adoption.

And in fact, earning doesn’t simply have to come in the form of tokens; it can also be in the form of trading between users, like other collectibles. Web3 allows gamers to create, own and trade in-game assets.

According to the CEO of gaming platform Wasder and Affinity.xyz founding member Thomas Grønnevik, “With Web3, people are free to trade amongst each other just like we did before we invented corporations. This paves the way for a modern renaissance where individual creation, personal ownership and communities built around human creativity will flourish.”

However, the traditional gaming sector has not been so welcoming of Web3 innovations. This is mainly due to misconceptions and the impacts these innovations could have on video games. What’s important to note is that while earning through gameplay was an early use case, it won’t be the driving factor — it’s what these ideas will lead to and the communities and culture that is birthed from them. The possibilities are endless, and a lot of these early promising use cases can be expanded upon to benefit gamers hugely.

The current stage is all about experimentation. As the technology gets better, adoption is bound to follow. According to Ben Armstrong, founder of BitBoy Crypto, the top North American crypto and Web3 YouTuber, “Web3 is a revolution that will change everything about what we know about the internet. However, there has been significant pushback by a large portion of the gaming community against blockchain gaming, NFT integration, and the play-to-earn models. And to be honest, the gamers have a gripe. Right now, we are moving toward the future… but we are still in the early innings. The day that blockchain gaming is able to match or exceed the quality of next gen console games… that’s the day we will win over the gaming community once and for all.”

With over 3.2 billion gamers worldwide, Web3 gaming offers an incredible opportunity to increase the adoption of blockchain technology. But that adoption will only happen when Web3 games start showing their value proposition to traditional gamers. That value proposition sits in gamers’ ownership of all in-game assets, characters, game weapons, tools and spells, in-world land, in-world currency and the ability to trade freely with other players and to participate in all ways. Even more, it’s the ability to have a say in key decisions of the games, which in turn breeds a stronger community and more profound culture for a given game.

Education is a crucial aspect for the adoption of Web3 in gaming. It will become essential to teach gamers about all the benefits and exciting technology Web 3.0 offers. In the meantime, it’s perfectly fine with us living in a “Web 2.5” world as we transition. More games will integrate Web3 components as more gamers realize the significant benefits. In the meantime, the old guard will try to hold on to legacy systems as long as possible because why wouldn’t they — they currently make all the money and make all the decisions. But it won’t be long until players get wiser and demand more from game makers.

