Organizations around the globe are accelerating their digital transformations, spurred on by the growing number of cloud offerings.

In a recent survey of 1,700 business and IT decision makers, 95% of respondents told VMware that they use or plan to use a multi-cloud approach, suggesting that a clear multi-cloud strategy is essential for success in today’s post-pandemic world.

CIOs and their cloud partners can take several key steps for smarter internal operations and a better multi-cloud ecosystem. These include optimizing data management and automation, committing to cost transparency, and exploring greater ways to collaborate. In fact, a lot of money and energy goes to waste today in various organizations that are looking to adopt a multi-cloud strategy.

VMware’s survey found that, on average, about 40% of cloud spending goes to unused applications and storage each year. Due to sunk costs and the amount of resources consumed in the process, cloud waste — or shelfware — poses problems for everyday customers, investors and partners, and the planet.

Here is a closer look at how organizations can save resources and build a better multi-cloud opportunity while leveraging the ecosystem of partners and customers.

1. Building a better multi-cloud ecosystem

As organizations increase their public cloud usage, total end-user spending is expected to reach $725 billion by 2024, according to Gartner. That’s up from about $600 billion this year. Data management and infrastructure-as-a-service are among the fastest growing areas of public cloud spending, per industry reports.

There are several solutions for stakeholders looking to reduce their cloud waste for sustainable growth and a stronger multi-cloud ecosystem.

2. Smarter managed services

As organizations focus on core business operations, managed services are gaining importance especially for organizations that have limited technical capability or resources. Managed multi-cloud services offered by Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM, Oracle and others enable CIOs to optimize their data operations and IT spending. These are offered in conjunction with partners like Global Systems IsIntegrators (GSI), services vendors that enable focus on business outcomes like business uptime or shared IT services. This allows organizations to further invest in innovative products or business priorities that can fuel more sustainable growth. Solutions, such as VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services, allow CIOs to address their sustainability goals through structured reporting, automation and application management. Validated managed services — including cloud license tracking — empower us to build a stronger multi-cloud ecosystem.

3. More cost transparency

It’s especially important for end-users to apply a holistic approach that accounts for all factors in a successful cloud migration starting with infrastructure transformation, multi-cloud migration and operational redesign. Organizations can work towards cost transparency by auditing the costs of their digital infrastructure, cost breakdowns and estimating how much they will need to pay for additional cloud migrations to realize end state business blueprint. Industry and partner benchmarks can help estimate costs of the new multi-cloud environment. To get to the root of cloud waste, it’s equally important to weigh the cloud resources that will be consumed for improved operations. Business stakeholders need to develop a holistic business case that includes end-to-end costs and business value and TCO benefits.

4. Simpler pricing models

With the growing number of cloud platforms comes myriad pricing models that address different customer usage scenarios. However, this can lead to lack of transparency and comparison of software entitlements across various vendors. Today, there are at least half a dozen pricing models that run the gamut from pay-as-you-go (PAYG) services to discounts on long-term usage commitments. This complexity has prompted organizations to staff dedicated procurement teams to manage license spend and enterprise planning, creating further distractions and loss of productivity. By having a limited number of consistent pricing systems and simplifying customer experience, multi-cloud partners can better align business demand and fluctuations with license capacity, thereby trimming the fat and problems that lead to resource depletion and mismanaged costs.

5. Greater multi-cloud collaboration

Cloud migration is a complex and often siloed process that can become costly, time consuming and easily mismanaged without the right guidance. Collective data and information sharing and other collaborative efforts are essential to building a more efficient cloud ecosystem. Gartner expects all areas of the cloud market to grow. With that expansion comes a greater responsibility to use multi-cloud services efficiently. If organizations and their cloud partners are willing to work towards a shared goal through well-crafted collaborative motions, then they will likely reduce fragmentation. This will require multiple partners to come together to create point solutions that address a business problem. By having a single go-to-market (GTM) motion, the end customers can accelerate value realization and save on collaboration overhead and waste. For example, Schibsted Media Group was able to choose a digital transformation approach through a collaborative partnership between VMware, Kyndryl and AWS. This allowed for full multi-cloud flexibility which will enable subsidiaries to use other cloud service providers if they wish, without any restrictions on development or operations.

6. Finding the right customized cloud services

Given that every organization’s cloud journey is unique, there are many customizable services and platforms that CIOs and other stakeholders can explore for smoother data operations. Organizations need to find the right app management and automation tools that suit their daily needs as well as storage classes that fit their budgets.

Many public cloud providers, including AWS and Google Cloud, offer a range of products for different needs. From long-term backup and disaster recovery services to archiving solutions for regulated companies, these storage options can be synced with multi-cloud management and security services.

The number of cloud-based platforms and services that CIOs and other decision makers can leverage will continue to grow. However, it’s never too late for organizations to tap into new multi-cloud solutions.

7. Setting a shared vision with partners and customers

Using the best mix of offerings can help organizations work towards fewer lags, less clutter and reduced security flaws caused by data overcrowding.

VMware works closely with companies and institutions throughout the private and public sectors to help them assess their biggest data needs and find the right tailored solutions. This gives our team detailed insights into best practices and strategies for success with multi-cloud infrastructure, managed services, automation and security.

The key to a thriving multi-cloud ecosystem is interconnected growth to build consensus for better outcomes. By being deliberate in how we approach this, we can set a shared vision with our partners and customers to help address growing challenges such as cloud waste.

Abhay Kumar is Vice President, Hyperscalers & Technology Partners at VMware.

