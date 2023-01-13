The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) today announced the nominees for its 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards. The Awards, which will be held on February, honor “outstanding achievements” in games released in 2022. This year, God of War Ragnarök leads the pack with 12 nominations. Horizon Forbidden West follows with 8 nominations, and Elden Ring is third with 7.
The AIAS’s annual awards give awards based on the votes of its members, which currently number over 33,000, organized into peer panels. In terms of awards, it functions similarly to The Game Awards in terms of awards to different game genres and elements. The 2021 recipient of its Game of the Year Award was It Takes Two.
The nominees
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Tunic
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Marvel Snap
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
- EA Sports: FIFA 23
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Marvel Snap
- Rumbleverse
Mobile Game of the Year
- Diablo Immortal
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Poinpy
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Inmortality
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Immortality
- Norco
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardown
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss: Book II
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare ll – Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarök – Atreus
- God of War Ragnarök – Kratos
- Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss: Book II
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Among Us VR
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
- The Last Clockwinder
Action Game of the Year
- Bayonetta 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Vampire Survivors
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet
- Lost in Play
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Trombone Champ
Fighting Game of the Year
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- The King of Fighters XV
Racing Game of the Year
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Need for Speed Unbound
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2k23
- OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress
- Ixion
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
- Tentacular
- The Last Clockwinder
