Rockstar Games is launching its year-end update — dubbed GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars — for its online gaming version of Grand Theft Auto.

The update features a six-mission story centered around a new character, Dax, and his gang of misfits (known as the Fooliganz) as they try to establish a business venture running high-grade hallucinogenics out of a new mobile headquarters known as the Acid Lab.

Dax is a “man-on-the-edge with high hopes of dosing the world,” getting rich, and climbing to the top of the Southern San Andreas criminal food chain, Rockstar said.

The first part of the story hits today, with more to come in the new year. The update also comes with an array of new vehicles, clothing, weapons and experience improvements. This kind of update is why GTA Online has remained so popular since its launch in 2013.

The update includes First Dose, the opening chapter of the six Fooliganz missions, where one gang has to fend off their rivals to dominate the illicit drug trade. It also features an Acid Lab in the rear of the new MTL Brickade 6×6, a heavy-duty vehicle that includes the Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle. It will be available to players who complete all the missions in First Dose and acquire the necessary lab equipment to establish their new mobile business.

It also includes the Freakshop, which is the gang’s psychedelic base of operations, complete with a Weapon Workshop and the ability to modify the MTL Brickade 6×6 and Maibatsu Manchez Scout C. It also has Fooligan Jobs, which are additional shady activities that can be requested from Dax, sabotaging rival drug operations.

There are five new vehicles, new clothing items and tattoos, and other improvements such as rewards, test rides, and GTA+ Benefits.