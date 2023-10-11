GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Logitech is announcing a new wireless ergonomic keyboard, Wave Keys — the latest addition to its portfolio of ergonomic products.

The new keyboard features a signature wave design for familiar and more comfortable typing, as well as a compact layout, among other features, the company said. The idea is to boost worker comfort and wellbeing.

Logitech has unveiled Wave Keys as well as Wave Keys for Business, a wireless ergonomic keyboard designed to prioritize worker comfort. The new keyboard features a signature wave design and a compact layout that allows for comfortable typing without the need to relearn typing techniques. It also comes with an integrated cushioned palm rest to provide day-long support.

As individuals of all ages spend increasing amounts of time in front of their computers, the demand for ergonomic solutions has risen. Wave Keys is Logitech’s answer to this need, offering a unique wave shape that places hands, wrists, and forearms in a natural typing position. The keyboard’s compact layout makes it suitable for various home and office desks. It is available in three classic colors: Graphite, Off-White, and Rose (Rose will be available in select markets in 2024).

Art O’Gnimh, general manager of the Core Personal Workspace business at Logitech, said in a statement, “We believe that everybody deserves to feel good at the end of a day of work, so we set about designing workspace essentials that are as attractive and approachable as they are ergonomic. Wave Keys has workspace wellbeing at its heart, thanks to its science-driven design with a stamp of approval from leading ergonomists.”

In line with Logitech’s other products, Wave Keys is designed with environmental and social impacts in mind. The keyboard is certified carbon neutral, and the packaging is made from materials sourced from FSCTM-certified forests and other controlled sources. Additionally, the plastic parts of Wave Keys contain certified post-consumer recycled plastic, contributing to the company’s sustainability efforts.

Wave Keys is a multi-OS compatible keyboard that can connect via Bluetooth or the included Logi BOLT receiver for enhanced security. It can be paired with up to three devices simultaneously, such as Mac, PC, and iPad, and easily switched between them with the tap of a button. Users can personalize their typing experience with the Logi Options+ App, which allows for the assignment of productivity shortcuts and the creation of Smart Actions to streamline workflow.

Wave Keys is part of Logitech’s Ergo Series, which includes other products designed to promote workplace wellbeing, such as the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse. The keyboard underwent rigorous user testing, including at Logitech’s Ergo Lab, and has received approval from US Ergonomics.

For businesses that prioritize employee wellbeing, Logitech offers Wave Keys for Business. This version of the ergonomic keyboard is equipped with Logi Bolt secure wireless technology, ensuring reliable connections even in congested wireless environments. It meets enterprise security standards and can be easily deployed to a global workforce. IT teams can remotely monitor the keyboards through Logitech Sync to ensure device health and compliance. The Logi Options+ App is also available for mass deployment, allowing for a customized user experience.

Wave Keys will be available in Graphite and Off-White starting from October 13, 2023, on www.logitech.com and other global retailers. The recommended retail price is $59.99 in North America and €79.99 in Europe. The Rose color will be available in select markets in Spring 2024. Wave Keys for Business in Graphite will be available on www.logitech.com and through authorized resellers starting from November 2023.