GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

NetEase Games unveiled Worlds Untold as a new game studio headed by Mass Effect veteran Mac Walters.

The Vancouver, Canada-based studio aims to break ground in developing expansive triple-A action-adventure games. The studio is recruiting talent across various roles to build immersive narrative experiences in a remote work environment.

Worlds Untold comes with an ambitious agenda to craft narrative-driven games rich in depth and possibility, aiming to create franchises that transcend the boundaries of a single game or medium. The first project is already in progress, promising a near-future action-adventure game set in a mesmerizing world that intertwines mystery and exploration.

Walters, CEO of Worlds Untold, said in a statement, “We’re creating incredible and meaningful stories that we believe are best told and experienced through play. We are starting by crafting worlds that we all dream of discovering and then will put the player in the leading role of the most unforgettable adventures.”

Event GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023 Did you miss out on GamesBeat Next? Head to our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Watch Now

Worlds Untold is a new NetEase studio.

The studio is backed by a team that includes seasoned industry figures like Sotaro Tojima, Elizabeth Lehtonen, Ramil Sunga, and Ben Goldstein, each with extensive experience in various gaming realms, ranging from audio design, production, art direction, and technological innovations.

Simon Zhu, the president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase Games, said in a statement, “NetEase Games believes in empowering creators to think outside the box and to help execute their vision as seamlessly as possible. Worlds Untold is building a team of highly experienced individuals to develop new worlds and action-adventure games for all and we are excited to see what Mac and the team produce.”

NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, has invested in a wide range of studios making games such as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, Knives Out, and Naraka: Bladepoint.