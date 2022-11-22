Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Thirdverse announced it has raised $15 million in capital through a third-party funding round so it can make Web3 and virtual reality games.

Tokyo-based Thirdverse will use the money to strengthen its global recruitment of game creators and other professionals. And it will develop new Web3 and VR titles.

MZ Web3 Fund is the lead investor. This latest round brings the total amount of raised funding for Thirdverse to $33 million.

“We are thrilled to form a partnership with MZ Web3 Fund for the future growth of our team and investments in Web3 and VR,” said Hironao Kunimitsu, Thirdverse CEO, in a statement. “After significant growth in the past year, and with many projects in development and about to start development, we’re proud to enter a new stage of more accelerated growth for Thirdverse.”

He added, “While this may be a challenging climate for raising funding, we’ve been quite successful, and we’re very appreciative of the support of our newest investors who joined this round in these times. I believe it speaks to the excitement of our team and our partners for how we will push the boundaries of what we can create on these platforms. I’m confident that we’re creating games that will be loved by many audiences and that it’s critical for the future of this industry.”

Hironao Kunimitsu is CEO of Thirdverse.

Kunimitsu will be a speaker at our online event, GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3, on February 1 to February 2, 2023.

“Thirdverse’s team has an exceptional pedigree of experienced professionals in VR and blockchain gaming that I’ve never seen before, and the company is at an exciting point in its rapid global expansion,” said Yusαku Maezawa, MZ Web3 Fund CEO, in a statement. “We believe that both the VR and Web3 gaming industries have a bright future and that Thirdverse is uniquely positioned to benefit from the market growth trends and the remarkable experience of its team.”

Masaru “Nogi” Ohnogi, Thirdverse chief business officer, said in a statement, “We’re dedicated to innovation and expanding the boundaries of VR and Web3 gaming. Our newest projects Altair Breaker, X8 and Captain Tsubasa: Rivals all showcase the exceptional talent of our team, their creativity and their desire to drive new experiences in gaming for audiences worldwide.”

Thirdverse’s total list of investors includes 8DAO, B Dash Ventures, Double Jump.tokyo, Fenbushi Capital, Flick Shot, Holdem Capital, Kusabi, MZ Web3 fund, OKCoinJapan, Yield Guild Games and OKX Ventures.

Thirdverse blockchain business

Captain Tsubasa: Rivals is a blockchain game coming from Thirdverse.

After Sword PTE. LTD. was established in Singapore as a subsidiary with jurisdiction over

blockchain-related business in January 2022, the company announced a basic agreement regarding the development and operation of Web3 games in collaboration with Drecom Co. in March and later with Blocksmith & Co., a strategic subsidiary of KLab Co., Ltd. in April.

In September, Isao Moriyasu, former CEO and Representative Director of DeNA Co., Ltd. was

appointed as director of the blockchain business department.

In October, the companies announced a new Web3 game, Captain Tsubasa: Rivals, which is being created in collaboration with Blocksmith & Co. Professional soccer player Yuto Nagatomo was appointed as official ambassador of the game.

The company plans to release more than 10 Web3 games through 2023, and is currently recruiting more game developers to expand the development line.

Thirdverse’s VR games

Masaru “Nogi” Ohnogi is CBO of Thirdverse.

In August, Thirdverse released the sword-fighting VR title Altair Breaker for Meta Quest 2 and PCVR. In September, a new multiplayer VR tactical hero shooter title called X8 was unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show. It is being developed by Thirdverse’s U.S. studio.

Lastly, in November, both titles were announced to be part of the lineup for Sony’s PlayStationVR2, which debuts in February 2023. In the near future, the company plans to strengthen the recruitment of VR game creators for the development of new titles, scheduled for release in 2023 and beyond. Overall, the company has 120 employees.