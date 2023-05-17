Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Brian “FaZe Rug” Awadis has launched 1UP Candy to craft experience-driven confections for his Gen Z audience. Rug is a co-owner of FaZe Clan and its largest YouTube creator with over 23 million subscribers.

Social media and shareability are baked into 1UP Candy’s launch strategy. The company’s first product is a sour gummy candy and a dare. To take on the “Sour Gummy Challenge,” fans must suck on three extreme sour gummies while attempting to keep a straight face for three minutes. If they choose to accept — and post their experiences on TikTok or Instagram and include #1UPsourchallenge and their Cash App $Cashtag — fans have a chance to win up to $500.

“When I was approached to fully engage in developing a new candy that was designed to be fun and social, I jumped all over the opportunity,” said 1UP Candy co-founder FaZe Rug. “Anyone who knows me knows I love candy, and I love challenging my family, friends and fans to experience it with me.”

The Sour Gummy Challenge is only available on 1UP Candy.com for $18. Additionally, Cash App Card holders can access an exclusive pre-sale from May 17-20. The pre-sale includes a 20% discount and free shipping.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

1UP Candy sour gummies pack a sour punch that creeps up about eight seconds after the challenge begins. If you can’t handle the intensity, each packet comes with a neutralizer designed to end discomfort and protect your mouth. However, fans should consume the Sour Gummy Challenge responsibly. 1UP Candy recommends fans with soft teeth, sensitive gums or gastrointestinal disorders steer clear.

Creators understanding their audience

The Sour Gummy Challenge is just the first product from 1UP Candy. The company promises more experiential, non-chocolate candy products that strive to surprise and challenge fans with unexpected flavors and textures. 1UP Candy joins the growing list of creator-driven products designed for their audience.

The Sour Gummy Challenge fits with Rug’s catalog of prank and challenge videos. This kind of challenge is central to TikTok’s community. Rug already has 10.4 million followers on the platform in addition to 6.8 million on Instagram. 1UP Candy allows FaZe Rug to monetize these fans directly and grow is audience.

“Rug’s audience watches his videos because they are creative, fun immersive experiences where viewers feel like they are along for the ride. Two of his top-performing videos feature him sampling wild, exotic candy,” said 1UP Candy cofounder Matt Weiss. “Launching 1UP Candy with an experiential sour candy challenge is the perfect way for Rug to reach through the screen — and even create connections among his viewers as they experience the candy together via social media.”

While Rug does own a piece of FaZe Clan, its financial performance has underwhelmed investors. Owning a tangible product independent of FaZe will help Rug diversify his holdings.

1UP Candy is incubated by VO/D, a talent venture studio that helps build, fund and operate businesses with iconic talent.

“As a leading talent venture studio, we are honored to be cofounders in 1UP with such an amazing creator and entrepreneur in FaZe Rug,” said Michael Schenker, cofounder at VO/D. “The candy sector is ripe for innovation, unique flavors, and experiences that authentically speak to Gen Z. This is the first of many talent-led businesses that we will be launching.”