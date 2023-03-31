Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Timmeh IRL is pretty young as far as Roblox creators go. He’s only eight years old, but he has more than 18,000 YouTube subscribers for his channel dedicated to the gaming platform.

And today the little boy, whose name is Mason, is hosting a battle between two groups of Roblox players/creators. The groups are called The Seven and The Collective. Timmeh IRL is hosting the battle at 1 p.m. Pacific time and he’ll release a song, Roblox Hackers, at the end of it.

A group of 21 game developers and creators banded together on Roblox to create this silly game for Timmeh IRL, who frequently collaborates with the popular creator KreekCraft, a fellow YouTuber who has 7.6 million subscribers. It’s an elaborate undertaking that Mason dreamed up as part of a culmination of pranks and collaborations with KreekCraft all in the name of fun. Collectively, the creators helping out Timmeh IRL have about 22 million subscribers. Timmeh IRL has 989,000 views in the past year himself.

Today, Mason has enlisted The Seven to keep rival group The Collective from taking over Roblox. It sounds simple but it will take a plethora of clues, misdirections, red herrings, and strategy for The Seven to be victorious. It’s kind of like a scavenger hunt through the world of Roblox. Timmeh IRL is also known for his Roblox Songs and will be debuting his latest track, Roblox Hackers, postgame on Spotify and Apple Music once the event concludes.

“The Seven is trying to stop the Collective, which is basically taking over,” Mason said.

Mason’s parents are in on the activities. Timmeh IRL told me His mother has been pulling together all of the videos and doing the production work, while Timmeh IRL is more like the on-air talent.

“You do the work for me,” Mason said to his mother.

The whole family gets involved, and Mason is always closely supervised. His mother was there to translate a bit when I asked questions with too many big words. Mason told me the name of his new song, but I have no idea what he said.

Mason told me he has been on Roblox for a few years, playing games and having fun with his friends. Mason liked watching KreekCraft’s videos, and Mason realized that he looked like a character named Timmeh in KreekCraft’s Roblox videos.

KreekCraft has had fun with a Roblox character named Timmeh, who wears a T-shirt with 2015 on it. Timmeh IRL wore such a shirt in real life in a video he made where he was trying to get into KreekCraft’s house and kept trying to trick KreekCraft at the door. The video switches between IRL and Roblox, and KreekCraft bellows during much of it. That kind of video gets a lot of laughs — and views.

The battle between The Seven and The Collective is coming.

“He’s the creative genius,” his mother said.

His mother said he has been making songs and doing videos at a rate of about one a month. Each one is pretty unique. She does a lot of the production work, and he does the performances. And Mason is making decent money. KreekCraft and his friends have promoted Mason’s channel.

Timmeh IRL visits KreekCraft.

Mason said he has friends all over the world now. His mother helped him remember they’re in places like Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the Dominican Republic and a place which Mason wasn’t quite sure about called The Middle East. Mason said that made him feel very lucky.

He said he was going to keep making Roblox videos until he is too old to do that. Well, considering a lot of gamers are “aging up” on Roblox, I don’t think he has to worry about being too old anytime soon.