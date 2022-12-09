Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Game publisher 505 Games and developer Ingame Studios announced Crime Boss: Rockay City, a co-op organized crime first-person shooter game.

Unveiled at The Game Awards, Rockay City is set in the seedy underbelly of ’90s Florida.

Crime Boss: Rockay City centers around the character Travis Baker (played by Michael Madsen) and his attempt to claim the underworld throne of Rockay City through a series of turf wars, robberies and

crazy side stories after the demise of the previous crime boss.

I talked with Madsen today and he was hilarious with his gravelly voice and his years of experience as a tough-guy actor. We joked about how he would take out any critics who didn’t like the game. He said he had a blast with the project because it brought some many of his favorite actors together.

Event GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 Join the GamesBeat community online, February 1-2, to examine the findings and emerging trends within the metaverse.

Register Here

Crime Boss: Rockay City is an organized crime FPS.

You carefully pick Baker’s crew based on their skills and expertise and claw your way to the top in a single player campaign or jump into the player-versus-environment co-op multiplayer to execute hits and heists with up to four players.

If you fail, you leave empty handed. But succeed, and you’ll find yourself richly rewarded as the city slowly falls under your control.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is a co-op game.

Featuring an all-action, all-star cast of ’90s heroes, Michael Madsen is joined in the voice acting cast by Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Damion Poiter and Vanilla Ice.

Crime Boss: Rockay City is due for release on March 28 exclusively on the Epic Game Store, with console versions due later in 2023 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

To celebrate the announcement, 505 Games will be running a series of pre-purchase discounts until launch. Over the course of this year’s Game Awards season a 40% pre-purchase discount will be applied until 4pm GMT on December 10. After award-season, a 20% discount will then become available until the game is released next year.

“The sheer volume of talent involved both in front of camera, and behind the development of Crime Boss is hugely exciting for 505 to be part of,” said Neil Ralley, president of 505 Games, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring this truly exceptional organised crime game to gamers globally.”