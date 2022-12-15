Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios announced today that they are partnering to produce a live-action adaptation of the former’s game Death Stranding. This comes shortly after studio namesake Hideo Kojima announced the next game in the series, currently called Death Stranding 2.

Kojima and Hammerstone founder Alex Lebovici will develop and produce the film while Hammerstone will finance it. According to the studio, the film will add new characters and elements to the game’s story. Lebovici describes it as “far more intimate and grounded” than other game-to-film adaptations.

The announcement doesn’t specify whether the actors who portrayed the in-game characters — Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, etc. — will reprise their roles in the film. The studio is probably considering the option, since the actor’s faces are closely associated with the characters.

At last week’s Game Awards, Hideo Kojima revealed that Death Stranding 2 is in development, with an as-yet unspecified release date. The game will feature several returning characters as well as new ones, though the trailer released did not divulge many details.