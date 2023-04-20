Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Acer launched a series of gaming desktops, laptops and monitors today with the latest components from Intel and Nvidia.

Acer‘s desktop and laptop machines include 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The new Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Helios Neo 16 are made for gamers and creators alike, due to their powerful components and premium display options. The thin and powerful Predator Triton 14 is designed for work or play in any environment.

And there is a special model : the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition, which brings glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to gamers.

Predator Triton 17 X

The Acer Predator Triton 17 X.

This laptops is Acer’s most powerful gaming laptop to date. The Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) pairs a sophisticated minimalist design with game-ready hardware. It appeals to gamers and professionals who want a thin mobile workhorse that can handle graphic-intensive triple-A games and resource-intensive work apps, while having enough battery life to use throughout the day.

Less than an inch in height, the Triton 17 X includes a polished, sandblasted texture on the solid metal CNC unibody chassis, a delicate micro-etched RGB Predator logo, stainless-steel speaker mesh, diamond-cut highlights, and strategically placed vents.

It can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX

4090 GPU. The 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with new performance hybrid architecture features up to 24 cores at a 5.4 GHz max turbo frequency.

For those who seek upgraded performance, it can be configured with up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Hz memory and up to 4 TB PCIe solid state drives in RAID 0.

The Predator Triton 17 X includes a 17-inch (16:10) display. Two panel configurations are made available, including a WQXGA mini-LED (AmLED) display that clocks a 250 Hz refresh rate, has a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits to meet DisplayHDR requirements and a 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio.

It also offers a DCI-P3 100% wide color gamut for vibrant, rich colors and is Eyesafe Certified as a low blue light display, reducing 80% of harmful blue light. Nvidia Advanced Optimus and Nvidia G-SYNC solidify frames for all-out, tear-free fun. It also has Acer Vortex Flow cooling and three fans.

Predator Helios Neo 16

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop.

This laptop targets the mid-range market. The Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) includes top components but hits a lower price point.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 adds some fun as it features laser-etched encrypted codes on its abyssal-black anodized cover, inviting gamers to take on the challenge of deciphering the message.

The Predator Helios Neo 16 will offer models with the high-performance 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a Maximum Graphics Power (MGP) of 140 W. Up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and up to a 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD in RAID 0 deliver lightning-fast load times in the most demanding games.

The Helios Neo also includes Acer’s advanced cooling system, featuring a custom-engineered all-metal AeroBlade fan technology and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU.

The line offers several different panel options including a WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display[1] at 165 Hz and 3 ms response time[2] and a WUXGA (1920×1200) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate covering 100% of the sRGB color range. Both stellar display options include Nvidia Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC.

Predator Triton 14

Acer Predator Triton 14

This is a thin laptop for gaming and work. Acer Predator’s small but powerful Triton 14 includes up to a 13th Gen IntelCore i7-13700H Processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU. It has a new panel option that delivers vivid levels of contrast and a wide range of colors.

The brilliant 14-inch (16:10 aspect ratio) with up to a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Mini LED display also includes a 250 Hz refresh rate, is DisplayHDR 600 certified and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color range.

It also supports up to 32 GB of 6000 MHz LPDDR5 RAM and a M.2 SSD slot for plenty of highspeed storage and includes the latest network solution: Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i for unfettered speeds, and a full range of ports including a MicroSD card reader for quickly offloading photos and videos.

Its advanced cooling system includes custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, Vortex Flow airflow optimization, and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU. At just 18.9-19.9 mm (0.74-0.78 inches) thin, it’s easy to take on the road for work or play.

Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop

Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition.

The next-generation Predator Helios 3D 15 gaming laptop now supports the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX Processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. It also includes up to 32 GB of faster DDR5-5600 MHz memory. A discrete GPU only option, enabled in PredatorSense 4.1, allows gamers to maximize performance. The back vents have also been streamlined and include subtle RGB lighting along the back edge for a soft, ambient glow of lights.

The Predator Helios 3D 15 utilizes the combination of the SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring 3D scenes, objects, and characters to life in its 15.6-inch display. Access to the latest version of the TrueGame application lets gamers experience elevated, glasses-free 3D gaming, with details and game scenes presented in their ultimate 3D forms.

Pricing and availability

The Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) will be available in North America in May, starting at $3,800. The Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) will be available in North America in May starting at $1,200. The Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) will be available in North America in May starting at $1,500. And the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition will be available in North America in June starting at $3,500.

Acer Predator Orion X gaming desktop and curved monitors

Acer Predator Orion X gaming desktop.

The new Predator Orion X gaming desktop features a sci-fi inspired, DIY-friendly design and runs on up to the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, providing high-power gaming performance in a compact chassis.

The 44.5-inch Nitro XZ452CU V curved gaming monitor brings smooth, immersive displays with a 1500R Dual QHD panel, 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio and 165 Hz refresh rate.

The “fast and furious” Predator X34 V gaming monitor boasts a curved 34-inch OLED display, UWQHD resolution and 175 Hz refresh rate with 0.1 ms (G to G).

Pricing and availability

Acer PREDATOR-X34-V-01 gaming monitor.

The Predator Orion X (POX-650) will be available in North America in September, starting at $3,000. The Nitro X2452CU will be available in North America in Q4 2023, starting at $1,000. The Predator X34 V will be available in North America in Q4 2023, starting at $1,300.