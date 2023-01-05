Acer today announced the new Nitro 16 and Nitro 17 gaming laptops and the new Swift Go 14 laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors.

The latest Acer Nitro laptops, designed to provide casual gamers with a new level of immersive gameplay

experience, come with 16-inch WUXGA/WQXGA displays or 17.3-inch FHD/QHD displays and are

supported by liquid metal thermal grease on the processor.

The Swift Go 14 brings the new processor together with color-rich OLED displays and all-day battery life, compressed in a new thin-and-light design. The company announced the laptops at the CES 2023 tech trade show in Las Vegas. Acer launched Nitro and Swift laptops with Intel processors yesterday.

The new AMD Ryzen mobile processors deliver power-optimized performance along with a plethora of enhanced user experiences. Leveraging its new Zen 4 core architecture which is designed for high performance and efficiency, gamers and mobile workers are treated with accelerated performance for outstanding productivity and power efficiency. In addition, select models feature AMD’s Ryzen+AI technology, for video effects like eye gaze correction.

Acer Nitro 16

Acer Nitro 16 has the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processors.

The 16-inch Nitro 16 (AN16-41) gaming notebook features an upgraded WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 5% more screen area than its previous model. With up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, it also supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus which lets players seamlessly switch between integrated graphics and discrete graphics.

Users can see a color-rich and immersive viewing experience with 100% sRGB color gamut support and 84% screen-to-body ratio, while also integrating a large 125.0 millimeter x 76.7 millimeter touchpad and a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard.

Acer Nitro 17

The Acer Nitro 17 laptop.

The Nitro 17 (AN17-41) houses the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs within its slim but solid construction. The 17.3 display comes in either an FHD display with 144 Hz or 165 Hz refresh rates or a quad high-definition display (QHD) with a 165 Hz refresh rate, supported by an 81% screen-to-body ratio.

Its large gaming space is topped off with a big touchpad (125.0 mm x 81.6 mm) and an RGB 4-zone

backlit keyboard.

The two Acer Nitro devices come with up to 32 GB of DDR5 5600 MHz memory and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage so gamers and content creators can do more at once. The laptops utilize dual fans, four fan outlets strategically-placed at their sides and rear, upper air intake, and are further supported by liquid metal thermal grease to improve cooling. These are also integrated with NitroSense software and a NitroSense key, so users can monitor their systems’ temperatures and easily manage the devices’ performance settings.

Players can stream with the laptops’ HD camera, two microphones, and two speakers with DTS:X Ultra for clear-cut audio. The AMD-powered gaming notebooks also provide a full range of connectivity options with an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, USB 2.0, USB 4, a Type C USB3.2 Gen 2 display port supporting Power Delivery, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, with one that allows for offline charging.

Each model comes with LAN E2600G and is Wi-Fi 6E-enabled, providing greater bandwidth and faster

connectivity for wired and cordless connections. Both laptops also include one month of Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, providing access to hundreds of high-quality PC games.

Acer Swift Go 14 thin-and-light model

Acer Swift Laptop has the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processors.

The new Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-42) highlights a lightweight design, featuring defined edges and structural lines to suit the Swift line’s stylish appearance. The 0.58-inch aluminum chassis with its 90% screen-to-body ratio and slim side bezels, measures 0.17-inch thick while weighing less than 3.5 pounds.

It combines the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and a stunning 16:10 ratio OLED display with a 90 Hz frame rate, providing productivity on-the-go.

The Swift Go 14’s display is supported with 500-nit peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color range and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500-certification. It sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 2880×1800 resolution, TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe display certification, backlit keyboards, and is finished off with a OceanGlass touchpad.

It has battery power of up to 9.5 hours. Acer added a TwinAir dual-fan cooling system, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and an air-inlet keyboard keep temperatures cool.

The Swift Go 14 offers ports including USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader. It also supports up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 16 GB LPDDR5 memory. And it has a 1440p webcam with Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR), paired with Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice technology with AI noise reduction and tWi-Fi 6E.

Price and availability

The Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-41) will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,200; the Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-41) will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,250. The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-42) will be available in North America in June, starting at $850.