Acer launched a whole range of all-in-one desktops, laptops, and gaming machines at its CES 2023 online event.

Acer today announced refreshed models of its Aspire all-in-ones and laptops, designed to support families’ day-to-day productivity and entertainment needs.

The Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs come in both 27-inch and 32-inch models and are equipped with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors.

For multi-tasking users working from home, the Aspire 5 Series laptops come with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs, while the lightweight Aspire 3 Series notebooks deliver ready-to-go performance.

Jason Chen is CEO of Acer.

Jason Chen, CEO of Acer, paid homage to sustainability in his opening talk at the online event ahead of CES 2023. Acer has sold 500,000 of its eco-conscious Vero products worldwide. He said that represents market validation for environmentally conscious products.

Acer has cut 160 tons of CO2 emissions with its suppliers, and it has a goal of 20% to 20% PCR on PCs and displays by 2025.

Acer pledged to have 100% renewable energy by 2035.

Acer also introduced the newest member of its smart speaker family with the Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, DTS Sound and features a LED dot display.

The 32-inch Acer Aspire S all-in-one PC comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 desktop processors and Intel Arc A-Series Graphics, while the 27-inch model is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors as well as Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The 32-inch model is $1,700 and will be ready in Q1; the 27-inch model is $1,200 and will be available in Q1 in North America.

Predator Helios laptops and Predator monitors

Acer Predator Helios gaming laptop.

The Predator Helios 16 offers a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2560×1600) display at 165 Hz or 240 Hz

or a Mini LED[2] panel at 250 Hz, powered by AUO AmLED technology that supports over 1000 nits

peak brightness with 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut

for rich, vivid colors.

The Predator Helios 18 sports an 18-inch (16:10) display with the following options: WUXGA (1920×1200) at 165 Hz, WQXGA (2560×1600) at 165 Hz or 240 Hz, or AUO’s superfast 250 Hz Mini LED display that showcases three times more ambient contrast ratio than conventional displays and supports 1000 local dimming zones.

The Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) will be available in North America in March for $1,600. The Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) will be available in North America in April for $1,700.

Acer also showed the Predator X45 and the Predator X27U. Both monitors include OLED technology with fast 240 Hz refresh rates.

The 45-inch UWQHD (3440×1440) Predator X45 is an 800R curved monitor with an ultrawide, narrow frame that expands the field of vision, deepening gaming immersion. It also supports 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The Predator X27U’s flat 27-inch WQHD (2560×1440) panel with 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage is ideal for professional gamers looking for a reliable and powerful machine for daily use.

Acer Predator X45 display

Both the Predator X45 and Predator X27U have 0.01 ms pixel response time combined with AMD FreeSync Premium technology.

The Predator X45 will be available in North America in Q2, starting at $1,700. The Predator X27U will be available in North America in Q2, starting at $1,100.

Acer also has its Nitro gaming laptop line with upgrades to the 13th Gen Intel Core processors and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs. Available with a 16-inch WUXGA/WQXGA display or a 17.3-inch FHD/QHD display, the new Nitro laptops feature up to 2 TB of storage and up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800 memory.

The Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) will be available in North America in May at $1,200. The Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) will be available in North America in May at $1,250.

Acer SpatialLabs TrueGame

Acer’s SpatialLabs TrueGame stereoscopic 3D technology features new 3D Ultra mode.

Lastly, Acer unveiled its 3D Ultra stereoscopic viewing feature dubbed SpatialLabs TrueGame. This is a glasses-free 3D gaming mode where gamers can see games with enhanced stereo rendering capabilities, projecting images with depth and 3D geometry.

The new update also includes 3D Sense, a collection of 3D stereo effect configurations to match the players’ preferences in terms of visual details, effects, and 3D depth intensity. TrueGame will be available as a software update at the end of January.

Acer Aspire 5 laptops

New models in the Acer Aspire 5 line feature powerful 13th Gen Intel Core processors and are paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs infused with advanced AI technology for ray tracing. The 15-inch laptop showcases a QHD display and a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the 14-inch version features an FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The 14-inch Aspire 5 laptop will be ready in North America in March for $550 and the 15-inch will be ready in April at $600. The 17-inch will be available in April at $700.

