We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Acer took the wraps off the Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop, which the company touts as both immersive and accessible for a broader audience.

Those aren’t usually the words you use to describe a gaming laptop, which is usually reserved for just the hardcore gaming crowd. This one is targeted at not just gamers but also content creators, video editors, multitaskers and others who want to play games on the go.

It features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. These GPUs provide power-efficient and AI-powered rendering capabilities with DLSS 3 and ray tracing, bringing virtual worlds to life while preserving power efficiency.

The cover of the Acer Nitro V.

In terms of storage and memory, the Nitro V 15 offers support for up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe solid-state storage. Users can enjoy fast boot times and ample space for their favorite games, applications, and files.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 24-25. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

To address heat management during intense gaming sessions, Acer has incorporated a dual fan and exhaust system into the Nitro V 15. This innovative cooling solution helps maintain optimal performance by effectively dissipating heat and ensuring that players can engage in extended gaming sessions without worrying about overheating.

Different angles for the Acer Nitro V.

The Nitro V 15 boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with a 165Hz refresh rate and a three millisecond overdrive response time. With an 82% screen-to-body ratio, gamers can enjoy vibrant visuals and fluid motion, providing a truly immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the integration of DTS:X Ultra’s immersive audio technology enhances sound placement, acoustics, and sound modes.

Acer has also prioritized connectivity and customization options in the Nitro V 15. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6. It has a Thunderbolt 4 port enables users to conveniently charge the laptop, transfer data, and connect to external displays. The NitroSense utility app empowers lets gamers customize game settings and monitor hardware performance.

Specs on the port for the Acer Nitro V.

Beyond gaming, Acer has incorporated AI-backed solutions, such as Acer Purified View and Acer Purified Voice technology, into the Nitro V 15. These features optimize video calls and enhance communication experiences outside of gaming, making the laptop a versatile tool for work and leisure.

As an added bonus, Acer is including one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the Nitro V 15.

The Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) will be available starting in October in North America, with prices starting at $700. In the EMEA region, the laptop will be available from September, starting at 1,100 euros.