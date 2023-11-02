GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Sky Mavis has partnered with Act Games to migrate Japanese and South Korean titles to the Ronin Web3 network.

Sky Mavis is the creator of Web3’s breakout title Axie Infinity, which has had $4 billion in trading between players since the game hit the charts in 2021. With the success of Axie Infinity, Sky Mavis built its own blockchain network Ronin, and now it is making it available to other game companies.

Act Games is a South Korean game studio with a legacy of partnerships with premier Japanese intellectual properties, including icons like Hello Kitty, Zoids, Aggretsuko and Bubble Bobble.

Together, they plan to migrate the Act Games’ portfolio to the Ronin platform, beginning with Zoids Wild Arena, a blockchain trading card game inspired by Japan’s largest toy manufacturer Tomy Company’s award-winning anime series.

Since 2019, Act Games has developed four titles, garnering over three million downloads. The company’s latest title, Zoids Wild Arena, is a blockchain trading card game (TCG) based on the Zoids Wild and Zoids Wild Zero anime series from the Zoids franchise, established by Tomy Company in 1983.

“ACT Games excels at expanding iconic IPs, transcending demographics, and enhancing player engagement. This alliance will allow us to combine our web3 learnings and expertise with nostalgic IP backed by a pre-existing core fanbase,” said Trung Nguyen, CEO of Sky Mavis, in a statement.

In the game, players can battle, trade, and purchase cards, mirroring traditional TCG dynamics. ACT Games plans to introduce a new genre of casual games featuring Hello Kitty and Friends in 2024.

Act Games is moving its games to Ronin.

“At our core, we’re dedicated to delivering fun and compelling games. We see blockchain not merely as tech tools, but as transformative layers that enhance gaming experiences. Our collaboration with Sky Mavis isn’t just about migration; it’s a deep-rooted partnership that blends their Web3 expertise with our specialization for crafting standalone IP-based titles. We’re thrilled to deliver fresh and unique content experiences to the Axie Infinity community,” said Viggo Chung, business development lead at ACT Games, in a statement.

Players who migrate to a Ronin wallet will be eligible for rewards including Zoids NFTs and a token airdrop. Zoids Wild Arena players can register and play here. The migration happens on November 8.

Zoids Wild Arena, which is currently in beta, will be available worldwide upon global launch, excluding Japan, China, and Korea.