Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 1 will begin on December 6 and Activision dropped new details today on it.

The launch of the new seasons brings a huge drop of free and premium content, including three brand-new core Multiplayer maps, the return of fan-favorite Gunfight, the next Zombies mission, five free weapons, the arrival of the new Warzone Urzikstan map, an all-new Battle Pass, BlackCell, the festive Santa’s Slayground event and more. I’ve been enjoying it so far and have a couple of my good rounds embedded below.

The new content being hyped includes:

Modern Warfare III

It will have four new multiplayer maps. Activision will deploy three brand-new 6v6 maps and one 2v2 map launching, alongside festive reskins of other maps during the season.

Gunfight returns. Go small-team tactical, launching with the new training facility map, plus four other returning Gunfight arenas, where 1v1 or 2v2 matches can take place.

New game modes are debuting such as All or Nothing, where you can wield the one-shot Ray Gun against enemies in the limited-time Vortex arriving in-season.

The content continues across Modern Warfare IIII Multiplayer with festive and themed maps and events later this year.

Multiplayer ranked play will launch for the highly skilled folks. The feature-packed, stand-alone competitive multiplayer mode returns in-season.

Modern Warfare Zombies

Zombies is back on a huge map.

Zombies on the big map has a new story act. A massive gateway has appeared in the Exclusion Zone. Investigate the area and engage in new end-game content.

You can also enter Dark Aether Rifts. It’s a new labyrinth-like experience challenging squads to complete a series of objectives in the given time. Find Sigils to unlock the Dark Aether Rifts and earn rewards on completion.

And there is a new Wonder Weapon, Warlord, and more. Wield the V-R11 Wonder Weapon, discover new schematics, and prepare to infiltrate the fortress of the Warlord Dokkaebi.

Warzone

Urzikstan is the next big map is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. Players will get a topographical overview plus a host of new features and updates coming as part of the Season 1 update.

Acivision will also carry forward Call of Duty: Warzone maps Ashika Island and Vondel alongside the new Urzikstan map. I’m looking forward to one-shot kills for snipers again in Warzone.

Santa’s Slayground will let you encounter the Zombie Santa, go undead Deer Hunting, open the presents under the holiday trees, all while engaging in new challenges events with rewards, and more.

Urzikstan features a new Gulag, which is where you go for a last chance to return to the game after you’ve been KIA once. You will redeploy once you’ve faced down an adversary in 1v1 combat. However, this Gulag, aside from being a brand-new environment, comes with new gameplay updates too.

Across both titles, you can gear up with new weapons and Aftermarket Parts. Season 1 brings five free new weapons and nine Aftermarket Parts.

Season One of MW3 has a lot of new drops.

It also has new Operators: You can deploy as Nolan and Dokkaebi, the new Season 1 Operators.

You can get the premium experience with BlackCell. Purchase the BlackCell offering to unlock the Abolisher Operator, extra Tier Skips, alternate BlackCell-exclusive Skins earned throughout the Battle Pass, and more.

The Season 1 Battle Pass will debut with new Operators and a variety of free and premium content across the Season 1 Battle Pass.

You can also get new store offerings. Deploy as Santa, grab Dune Bundles, and more.

Seasonal progression will let you level up past Rank 55 and enter the Prestige Ranks, with new Challenge Rewards for both Multiplayer and Zombies.

And there will be a Call of Duty League announcement. Rep your love for competition with the Call of Duty League Launch Pack and earn rewards for watching the pros compete starting December 8.