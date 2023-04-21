Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Activision has signed a deal with ESL Faceit Group to add Call of Duty: Mobile to the Snapdragon Pro Series. The multi-title, multi-genre mobile esports league will feature the title for the next two years. For 2023, players will compete for $1.5 million in prize money across its slate of competitions.

“Our partnership with Activision brings one of the most popular mobile esports in the world to the Snapdragon Pro Series and allows us to further democratize access to mobile esports while maintaining the prestige and foundation already established by the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship,” said Sebastian Weishaar, president of esports at ESL Faceit Group.

The Snapdragon Pro Series caters to both amateur and pro players. Call of Duty: Mobile will be the tenth title added to the circuit. The series is truly global — more than 40 countries across five regions are eligible to compete. In its first year, 2 million players participated and winners earned $2 million in prize money. The Snapdragon Pro Series is a key feature at ESL Faceit Group’s DreamHack events.

Starting April 27, players across all regions can compete alone and then in teams online to qualify. This stage of competition will be promoted in the app. Top competitors will then compete the SPS’s Mobile Open and Mobile Challenge ranks with regional prize pools totaling $300,000. This replaces Stages 3 and 4, respectively, of Call of Duty: Mobile’s previous esports format.

SPS will operated both the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship and its own Mobile Masters event. SPS Season 3 will lead to the World Championship in December 2023 with a $1 million grand prize. Meanwhile, Season 4 — which will begin in Fall 2023 at the Mobile Open level — will qualify players for the $200,000 Mobile Masters event in early 2024.

“Bringing Call of Duty: Mobile to the Snapdragon Pro Series will allow us to tap into fans of the largest mobile tactical shooter game. It’s an example of how we’re looking to grow mobile esports in North America in year two of the SPS,” said Matt Grossman, product marketing manager of gaming and esports at Qualcomm, in an interview with GamesBeat. “The larger mainstream gaming audience has a level of familiarity with the IP which is a win for growing our audience.”

Prior to this deal, Call of Duty: Mobile’s esports were organized in-house by Activision. This deal is another example of the SPS fulfilling its role as an esports outsourcing solution for mobile game publishers.