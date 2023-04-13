Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Adobe announced new versions of its family of video applications, including the fastest and most reliable version of Premiere Pro, which adds AI-powered text-based video editing to make life simpler for professionals and creators.

Adobe made the announcement ahead of the NAB Show 2023 in Las Vegas. It also touted automated tone-mapping capabilities, plus dozens of under-the-hood improvements addressing top user requests. This is the kind of thing that needs to happen to make creators more productive and get them ready for massive content demands for applications like the metaverse.

Additionally, Adobe is celebrating 30 years of After Effects, the world’s most popular motion design software for video professionals, adding a context-sensitive Properties Panel and community-requested improvements, the company said in a press briefing.

Adobe’s latest innovations are designed to address the workflow needs of today’s professional editors and motion designers by automating time-intensive tasks, freeing creative professionals to spend more time shaping the stories they want to tell. Adobe also announced new innovations and partnerships that expand Frame.io’s industry-leading video collaboration platform to photography and PDF documents.

“Today’s creatives are racing to meet demand for standout video content across platforms and surfaces that is growing exponentially,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president of the Creative Product Group and Digital Media Growth at Adobe, in a statement. “We are excited to help them meet these challenges with the latest cutting-edge Premiere Pro and After Effects innovations, empowering creative professionals to focus on the craft of creating, while cutting out time-consuming tasks that prolong content ideation, creation and delivery.”

As the demand for content continues to accelerate – doubling over the last two years and expected to grow by five times over the next two years – video creators need tools to deliver high-quality content faster than ever before.

A screenshot of Adobe’s text-based editing.

Leveraging Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s machine learning and AI framework, Premiere Pro and After Effects now streamline video workflows and offer AI-powered editing that saves production teams precious hours and significantly reduce costs.

The text-based editing represents a groundbreaking shift in post-production workflows. Premiere Pro is the only professional editing software to incorporate text-based editing, which the company says is revolutionizing the way creators approach their craft by making video editing as simple as copying and pasting text.

Powered by Adobe Sensei, text-based editing automatically analyzes and transcribes clips so editors, producers, and assistants can simply copy and paste sentences into any order they want and instantly see them appear on the timeline. Transcripts can be searched in the transcript window to identify exact words and phrases.

Automatic Tone Mapping and log color detection lets editors mixes and match HDR footage from different sources into the same SDR project and get great looking, consistent color. This means editors don’t need to use look-up tables (LUTs) or manually balance footage to get great looking images.

Over 400 global partners are now delivering solutions for Adobe customers, including chipmakers AMD, Intel and Nvidia; camera makers Canon, DJI, Nikon, RED and Sony; and technology providers ranging from AWS to Fraunhofer IIS and Microsoft. Newly announced integrations with FUJIFILM expand Adobe’s leading collaborative video review and approval platform Frame.io to support end-to-end workflows for capturing, editing, reviewing and approving photos.

Adobe’s latest releases of Premiere Pro and After Effects, including beta versions of Premiere Pro’s text-based editing and Automatic Tone Mapping, and After Effects’ Properties Panel, will be on display at the 2023 NAB Show from April 15-19 in Las Vegas and be generally available in May 2023.