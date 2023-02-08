Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.
Fans of turn-based strategy games rejoice! Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp will launch on the Nintendo Switch on April 21. Fans have eagerly been awaiting a new release date after the title was delayed from its original April 2022 launch window.
The new game is a remaster of the original two Game Boy Advanced titles. This update will give the franchise an opportunity to reach a new generation of fans.
Advance Wars is known for its colorful military setting, which contributed to its delay. Nintendo explicitly cited “real world events” (likely last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine) as the reason for the game’s postponed release date.
But soon, that wait will be over! Fans can pre-order Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp today.
