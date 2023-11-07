GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Aethir, a startup focused on decentralized cloud infrastructure (DCI) for games and AI, announced it has launched its testnet on Arbitrum.

This milestone signals shows progress in Aethir’s mission to decentralize cloud infrastructure, providing ultra-low latency, scalable graphics process unit (GPU)-based compute that is globally accessible. Built on the highly scalable and reliable Ethereum-based blockchain, Arbitrum, Aethir’s testnet could enable more efficient cloud computing.

Singapore-based Aethir is focusing on decentralization — of the sort made possible through blockchain and peer-to-peer networking — as a way to speed up games and AI. One of the ways it does this is to take graphics processing units (GPUs), which are in short supply, from across a whole decentralized network of infrastructure companies and then more fully utilize them to accelerate computing tasks at hand. The company aims to save 60% on costs.

The company’s primary goal is to bring joy to gamers and facilitate swift, secure, and cost-effective interactions with artificial intelligence from anywhere in the world. Their flagship product, Aethir Atmosphere, introduces a groundbreaking concept — a GPU-as-a-Service ecosystem for infrastructure providers while simultaneously democratizing a new Web3 cloud for enterprises.

The testnet enhances Aethir’s DCI and also marks the introduction of permissionless integration with Aethir’s cloud-hosted game portals. Moreover, it sets the stage for the implementation of tokenomics aimed at fostering innovation within the industry, where it can incentivize companies to shore up its network.

Aethir recently gained entry into Nvidia’s Inception Program, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing the gaming and AI sectors.

The Aethir testnet is the culmination of years of development, innovation, and a steadfast vision to decentralize cloud infrastructure. It harnesses the value of ultra-low latency, scalable GPU-based compute, and invites developers to continue building and innovating within Aethir’s Atmosphere. Aethir encourages the use of compute resources and contributions to facilitate new ways of interaction across the Internet ecosystem.

Kyle Okamoto, CTO of Aethir, said in a statement, “Aethir’s testnet is just the beginning, and it couldn’t be possible without the support of the Web3 community as we democratize cloud gaming, human-AI interaction, and other exciting use cases.”

The Aethir testnet serves as a comprehensive tool for game developers, offering the ability to onboard their games and promptly create cloud gaming portals. Simultaneously, it empowers AI-focused enterprises to elevate the human-AI interaction layer with scalable localized computing power.

Furthermore, the testnet provides enterprise GPU infrastructure providers with an opportunity to contribute their computing resources and receive rewards for providing cloud services to Aethir’s community.

The testnet includes API Integration where game developers can utilize to upload games and establish unique gaming portals. It also has a blockchain browser which developers and container providers (GPU resource providers within Aethir’s network) have seamless access to on-chain data. And it has more support to assist developers.

Mark Rydon, CEO of Aethir, said in a statement, “With the launch of the Aethir testnet, we’re inviting developers and GPU resource providers to sign up and experience our infrastructure. This is a small, but important, step for the company, and a huge leap forward for the cloud computing industry overall.”