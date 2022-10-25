Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Microsoft announced today that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV are coming to Xbox Series X/S during a 25th anniversary event for the real-time strategy franchise.

The Age of Empires II remaster hits Xbox on January 31, 2023. Age of Empires IV follows at an unspecified time later in 2023.

Age of Empires IV came out for PC back in 2021. It was the first new entry in the series since 2005’s Age of Empires III, although Microsoft has been busy in recent years remastering older games in the franchise. That includes Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, which debuted in 2019.

The series, and RTS games in general, have generally stuck to PC. However, history has shown that these kinds of games can work on consoles, as we’ve seen with the Halo Wars titles.

Microsoft also announced today that a remaster of Age of Mythology, subtitled Retold, is coming to PC Game Pass.