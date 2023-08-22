We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

One of the first announcements from this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live is that strategy game Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition launches on Xbox today.

Age of Empires IV originally launched on PC in 2021. Despite being published by Xbox Game Studios, the game itself didn’t launch on console, but the publisher announced it was coming to console in 2023.

Now the game is available on Xbox consoles as well as Game Pass.