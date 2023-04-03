Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Altered State Machine and FIFA have partnered to launch its open beta for AI League: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Edition on Android today. The mobile title puts players in the management seat where they must form the strongest AI-powered team.

Human players can customize their footballers’ AI skills as they lead their squad of four to the top of the leaderboards. These AI traits will determine the strengths and weaknesses of their players. Further, players can blend these AI skills, which adds another layer of complexity and strategy to the game. Additionally, players will be able to trade characters in the near future.

“Our teams have been working nonstop to get to the Open Beta launch of AI League. We couldn’t be more excited for the game to get into the hands of more players, and we hope they enjoy playing it as much as we have enjoyed building it,” Aaron McDonald, cofounder of Altered State Machine and cofounder and CEO of Futureverse. “Our mission is to lead casual gamers into the world of AI gaming in the metaverse, and with FIFA’s AI League, we are unlocking a unique new opportunity for football fans around the globe to interact with their favorite sport.”

Altered State Machine and FIFA debuted their partnership with a prediction game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In that game, players could win digital and physical prizes for accurately predicting the outcome of real-world soccer matches. All fans that participated won four characters for AI League.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

Both Altered State Machine (and parent company Futureverse) are rooted in Web3 and metaverse technology. Once the in-game marketplace opens, it will use Web3 technology to enable seamless trading between players.

Android players can join the open beta for AI League today. The team plans to launch an iOS version soon.