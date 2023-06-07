Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Akili today announced the official release of its new product, EndeavorOTC. The mobile game is a version of Akili’s similarly named, FDA-authorized EndeavorRX, built upon the same technology. But while EndeavorRX is available for children ages 8-12 with a prescription, EndeavorOTC is available for adults 18 and older without a prescription.

The developer recently announced that EndeavorOTC’s clinical trials revealed that it “improved focus, attention, and overall quality of life in adults struggling with ADHD symptoms.” 83% of participants reported an improvement in focus and 73% reported an improved quality of life and the ability to complete multiple tasks at once.

EndeavorOTC offers a non-drug treatment option for adults with ADHD symptoms. Duane Gordon, president of the Attention Deficit Disorder Association said of the technology, “New, easily accessible treatments are needed to effectively support adults with ADHD. I’m delighted to see new technology used to develop a unique approach to treatment, and a video game treatment is a fun and engaging way to empower adults with ADHD.”

Eddie Martucci, Akili’s CEO, said in a statement, “The core technology inside EndeavorOTC has helped thousands of children with ADHD, and recently has shown it dramatically helped adults in our clinical trial improve their focus, time management and organizational skills, and their ability to keep track of important items. We’re thrilled to make EndeavorOTC available to adults who can benefit.”