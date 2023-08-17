We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Remedy Entertainment announced today that it’s delaying Alan Wake 2 by ten days. Instead of October 17, the game now launches on October 27. By delaying the game in this way, Remedy ensures that Alan Wake 2 won’t release in the middle of a packed month of new games. It will now release at the end of the month, after the other games have had time to cook.

October is chock-full of new game releases, many of them clustered around Alan Wake 2’s original date. The development team explicitly acknowledged this to be the reason for the delay, saying on social media, “October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games.”

The October release calendar now looks like this: Assassin’s Creed Mirage (October 5), Forza Motorsport (October 10), Lords of the Fallen (October 13), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros Wonder (both October 20), Cities Skyline and Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 (both October 24) and Alone in the Dark (October 25). Alan Wake 2 now pulls up at the very end of this on October 27.

Alan Wake 2 isn’t the only game to get a last-minute release date shuffle because of October’s heavy release schedule. Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced that it was moving Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release date up to October 5 from October 12. While Ubisoft didn’t give a reason for the game’s new release date, it puts more of a gap between Mirage and the other major releases of the month.