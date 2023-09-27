GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Alan Wake 2 is coming on October 27 on the PC and consoles, and it was fun to get to play two different levels from the game and then interviewed Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake.

It’s been 13 years since the original Alan Wake came out. That was one of my favorite games of all time. That game was mind bending, as it told the story of a writer going insane as the pages of his horror novel came to life.

And it’s happening again in Alan Wake 2, where murders are happening in the “real” world as the writer told in his latest novel — a book that he doesn’t remember writing. Amnesia also plays a role with Saga Anderson, a new character and FBI agent who is investigating the murders.

The game alternates between the two different worlds of Alan Wake and Saga Anderson. You can play as much as you want in each of these levels. I played a level, dubbed The Local Girl, where Anderson investigates the eerie amusement park in a small town. And then I switched Alan Wake, who is stuck in a crime-ridden, graffiti-covered New York City, where ghosts are everywhere, and places aren’t what they seem.

The game is coming out on the Windows PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Enjoy the videos.