Alan Wake 2 got a release date during today’s PlayStation Showcase. It releases on October 17, right in time for Halloween.
The first Alan Wake released in 2010. The horror game stars a fiction writer who finds trouble in a supernatural town.
Developer Remedy Entertainment has since found success with other games like Control, which takes place in the same fictional world as Alan Wake.
