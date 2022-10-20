Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Publisher Epic Games and develop Remedy Entertainment have released Alan Wake Remastered for Switch today. Yup, it’s available on Nintendo’s hybrid machine right now.

The original Alan Wake came out for Xbox 360 in 2010. The horror game stars a writer’s block-ridden author who has to fight off forces of evil with flashlights and guns. This remastered version, which includes both DLC chapters, first debuted in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

The Switch version costs $30, although it will be on sale for 20% off at launch.

Remedy is currently developing Alan Wake II, due to come out at some point in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.