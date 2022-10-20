Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Alien Worlds is on top of the blockchain gaming world right now. The gaming metaverse ecosystem sports almost 8 million lifetime players, and is ranked #1 on DappRadar. Now it’s taking the next step in innovation by announcing Syndicates, its in-game DAOs.

“After more than two years of development and scaling, our in-game DAOs are ready to be run by players. This is not only critical to gameplay, since each planet is ultimately competing for supremacy, but it is also crucial to our mission: to transform the ways players are experiencing gaming, and ultimately giving them control of their own experience” said Alien Worlds’ Saro McKenna, in a statement to GamesBeat. “The DAO structure uniquely allows players to become co-owners of their planet and the system they are part of. The structure of our DAO ecosystem is incredibly empowering to our community and to anyone who adopts the DAO architecture.”

DAO stands for decentralized autonomous organization. In this context, what that means is players are now able to govern their own Alien Worlds communities. They can manage and allocate the digital assets within their treasures as they see fit. Most importantly, players can collaborate and compete with each other to earn Trillium, the token of Alien Worlds.

In fact, the whole goal is earning more Trillium. Players can pledge support to a planet of their choice by staking Trillium. That earns them voting power in planetary elections and the ability to submit proposals on how to distribute the assets inside the treasury.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry.

Register Here

The six Planetary Syndicates combine entertainment and loyalty to each planet. Gamers get to play, compete and strategize on behalf of their planet. The most interesting part, though, is that more staked Trillium means more voting power.

Echoes of EVE

It really feels like Alien Worlds is on the brink of some EVE Online shenanigans. Is there a player out there crafty enough to game the system and rob an entire planet’s treasury? Is it worth it for one Syndicate to fund a sleeper agent in another Syndicate to ruin them?

Will there be double crosses and triple crosses? Is the inevitable end that one single planet holds all the resources? Only time will tell, but the framework is there.

With the official launch of Alien Worlds’ Syndicates, it’s all on the players.