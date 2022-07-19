Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Alienware, maker of high quality gaming computers, has announced several new entries to their laptop line.

The availability of these new machines suggests that the shortage of hardware components like graphics chips may be lightening up. Let’s hope so.

Top of the line

Alienware m17 R5

First up is the 17″ Alienware m17 R5, which is vying for the top spot in AMD Advantage laptop world. The m17 R5 boasts an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 GPU, to boost performance on your favorite games. Coupled with Smart Access graphics, Smart Access memory, and Freesync Premium, the m17 R5 really cooks. This new configuration is available in North America on July 19, priced at $2,799 for R9X with RX8650MXT.

Unreasonably fast

Second, we have the industry’s first 480hz display. The 3ms, FHD(1920×1080) display helps players with reduced ghosting, smooth animations, and lower system latency. If you prefer a higher resolution, the UHD(3840×2160) version of the panel is also available. These displays are available on the m17 R5 and the x17 R2. The 480hz display costs an additional $300 above the base 165hz display.

Dell G16

Dell G16

Finally, the Dell G16 is for gamers who want screen size and mobility. Featuring a 16″ display in a 15″ housing, the laptop offers players a 16:10 gaming experience. The QHD+(2560×1600) 165Hz display upgrade over the standard 16:9 provides 11% more viewable screen to give you the advantage.

Though the display option is a nice, the G16 has a lot more going on under the hood. Inside the machine is a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core processor and up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Copper pipes, four vents, and ultra-thin fan blades help keep the laptop cool while gaming. The G16 is available in North America, starting on July 21, starting at $1,399.