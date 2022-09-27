Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Alienware announced its newest products today, which include a new, cheaper version of its curved OLED monitor, a tenkeyless keyboard and a refreshed Aurora R15 desktop. All of its products will be available in fall.

Perhaps the biggest product reveal is the 34″ QD-OLED curved monitor. It’s a slightly downgraded — and therefore cheaper — version of the QD-OLED monitor it released earlier this year. In practice they’re not different, but the new monitor has a slightly lower refresh rate (165 Hz) and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro over Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate. It’ll cost around $1,099 vs the other monitor’s $1,299.

Alienware is also offering its first tenkeyless keyboard. According to the company, this keyboard frees up mouse space and comes with Cherry MX switches. It also features per-key RGB lighting and fully programmable keys.

Perhaps the biggest (physically) new product is the upgraded Aurora R15 gaming desktop. It’ll feature 13th-Gen Intel processors and GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. The full, top specs are pretty meaty, and it also has improved cooling tech.