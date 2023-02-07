Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Alo Yoga, a yoga and activewear and lifestyle brand, said it has launched an immersive digital shopping experience in virtual reality for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset.

The app comes with VR integration, digital styling capabilities, streaming beauty and wellness tutorials, workout classes and seamless checkout.

Alo Yoga has partnered with experiential e-commerce platform Obsess to launch the immersive virtual store, which users can experience via desktop, mobile, or the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. It shows that Alo Yoga believes in the metaverse. The company previously set up a wellness space in Roblox and it has 65 million visits to date.

“We are excited to partner with Obsess to launch the first Alo Yoga virtual store that our community

can experience through the Meta Quest 2 VR headset,” said Angelic Vendette, global head of marketing at Los Angeles-based Alo, in a statement “The immersive virtual store powered by the Obsess platform will help us reach and engage the Alo community wherever they are and allow us to share our Spring launch, along with our core collection, in a 3D environment that feels unbelievably similar to shopping in one of our stores in real life.”

The Alo Yoga virtual store will enable visitors to browse, learn about, and shop Alo’s collections, interact with a variety of content, and build custom outfits to visualize how different combinations of Alo tops and bottoms will look.

Alo Yoga has an app for the Meta Quest 2.

“Interactive shopping experiences incorporating VR are the future of ecommerce,” said Danny Harris, co-CEO of Alo Yoga, in a statement. “They are an exciting new way for a visionary brand like ours to reach and engage our community while transporting them directly into our world.”

The virtual store will also feature selected workout videos from the Alo Moves fitness platform that are typically accessible only to paid subscribers.

“Alo Yoga has a well-earned reputation as an innovative, mission-driven lifestyle brand and category

leader,” said Neha Singh, CEO of Obsess, in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Alo to offer its

customers a next-generation shopping experience that lets them engage with the brand and its products in exciting new ways.”

“We’re excited to see the impact of this experience,” said Anand Dass, Director, metaverse content applications at Meta, in a statement. “Obsess is transporting the digital storefront into virtual reality, and we are looking forward to learning how this could change the way consumers shop.”

Alo Yoga launched its brand in 2007.