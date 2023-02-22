Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Amazon Games and NCSoft announced today that they’re partnering to bring the latter’s upcoming MMO, Throne and Liberty, to Western and Japanese audiences. Amazon will publish the game in Japan, North America, South America and Europe. It launches at an unspecified date on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Throne and Liberty is a fantasy MMO, which will feature both story campaigns, player vs player and player vs environment combat. Players can transform into animals and change the environment around them.

Christoph Hartmann, VP of Amazon Games, said of the partnership, “Publishing games that live and grow over time remains a critical piece of our strategy, and delivering games of the highest quality from the world’s most talented developers is one of the cornerstones of our business. The last year has taught us a great deal about publishing and managing a successful live-service game on a global scale, and we’re ready to bring Throne and Liberty players an incredible experience at launch.

South Korean developer NCSoft has published multiple previous titles, including Guild Wars, Blade & Soul and Aion. However, this will be its first time collaborating with an external partner to launch a game in multiple regions.

Moonyoung Choi, NCSoft’s principal development management officer, said in a statement, “Amazon Games is one of the most reliable partners for publishing massive live-service games globally, with proven expertise in operations, localization, marketing, and community support.”

NCSoft originally announced Throne and Liberty in 2011 as Lineage Eternal, a new entry in the developer’s Lineage series. It shifted development multiple times, and renamed it as “Project TL” in 2017. At the last report, NCSoft planned to launch the game sometime this year, but Amazon has not yet confirmed a release window.