Games Workshop, developer of the Warhammer franchise, announced it closed a deal with Amazon Studios. The latter now has the rights to adapt Warhammer 40,000 into a series, film or other media. It’s working on these adaptations in partnership with Vertigo Studios and actor Henry Cavill.

The Hollywood Reporter originally reported on the rumor that Amazon, Vertigo and Games Workshop were close to completing their deal. Shortly after, Games Workshop confirmed it. It’s not clear if Amazon is making a series, a film or both, but they have confirmed that Cavill will play the starring role. It has not yet named a writer or director for the project.

Cavill, who’s also an executive producer, is an avid Warhammer fan and has shown off his own handprinted minis on Instagram before. Until recently, he also portrayed Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series and Superman in the DC films. He said in a statement, “The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true.”

Games Workshop has been steadily releasing more 40K (and Warhammer)-related content in recent years. Most recently it launched Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and announced a VR experience set in the universe. The company’s creative director, Andy Smillie and global IP director Max Bottrill will executive produce alongside Cavill.