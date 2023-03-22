Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Amazon announced today it’s expanding its cloud gaming service, Luna, to three new countries. It’s now available in the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada. This is the first time the service has launched outside the United States. In addition to the service itself, the Luna controller is also available in the aforementioned countries.

As the company blog outlines, Luna allows users to play their games on non-gaming devices, such as a Fire TV. Prime subscribers have a selection of games they can play on Luna for free, while the service also offers other channels such as Luna+, Ubisoft+ and the Jackbox channel. Subscribers also have access to Luna Couch co-op options and Twitch broadcasting.

Eric Saarnio, VP of Amazon Devices International, said in a statement, “With Amazon Luna, we’re making gaming easier and more convenient by offering instant access to console-quality games on devices customers already own. Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year so we’re thrilled to now expand the service to customers in Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom.”

Amazon itself recently announced it’s laying off 9,000 workers, including 400 at Twitch. This is in addition to the 18,000 it already cut earlier this year. Allegedly, employees who worked on Luna were among those cut from the business last year.