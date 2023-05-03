Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Amazon announced today that it will offer Fortnite on its Luna cloud gaming platform. The game will be free for Prime Gaming members who subscribe to Luna, and all other subscribers can access it via the Luna+ channel. Users in the United States, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom can play Fortnite on any Luna-compatible device.

Daniel Rausch, VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, said in a statement, “Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the U.S. and we’re thrilled to bring the title to the service. We’re committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware.”

It’s worth noting that, by getting Fortnite onto its service, Amazon Luna has achieved something its sister cloud gaming service, Google’s Stadia, never achieved. Luna also joins the collection of cloud gaming services — including GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming — that offer Fortnite on mobile devices such as tablets. Epic removed Fortnite from iOS and Android stores in 2020.

Amazon announced last week that it’s adding several games to Luna and Prime Gaming in May, with Luna players getting LEGO DC Super-Villains, Resident Evil 2, Overcooked! and Time on Frog Island.